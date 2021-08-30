Casey's Dives Deeper Into Market Research & Consumer Insights

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. selected Momentive, formerly known as SurveyMonkey, to fuel its customer and employee experience management and market research efforts.

The convenience store operator is already using data to measure employee experience, track product awareness and advertising effectiveness, and launch new products.

After forming its guests insights team to better understand customers and collect data to inform business decisions, Casey's selected SurveyMonkey Enterprise to quickly deploy internal and external surveys that measure employee feedback, product awareness, and consumer behavior.

Following its success with SurveyMonkey Enterprise, Casey's expanded its research footprint using Momentive's brand and market insights solutions to track brand awareness and sentiment, and to better understand the impact of advertising campaigns.

Casey's recently used Momentive to test different types of bacon in its breakfast sandwiches, revealing a clear customer preference as well as the fact that many customers were unaware Casey's offered sandwiches. This prompted the c-store chain to reformulate its breakfast sandwiches and update its marketing to increase awareness of its sandwich offerings.

The operator also used Momentive to test different coffee machine designs and used the feedback to update the systems in every store.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores.