 Skip to main content

Casey's Kicks Off Promo for College Football Game Days

Fans can save 40% on the Official Pizza of Noon Kickoffs.
Angela Hanson
Angela Hanson
Cooper DeJean & Casey's pizza

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is giving college football fans a reason to rally in the morning as noon kickoffs expand and tailgate parties begin at 8 a.m. or even earlier.

The convenience store retailer, alongside National Football League star and Iowa native Cooper DeJean, is proclaiming its breakfast pizza the "Official Pizza of Noon Kickoffs."

"Let's be real, if you want to win those early morning gamedays, you start with the MVP of tailgate foods: Casey's breakfast pizza," said DeJean, pro football championship winner and former Iowa college footballer. "Growing up in Iowa, a slice of Casey's pizza was my favorite after-practice snack. Whether you're headed to the stadium or rallying from home, it's the No. 1 tailgate food worth getting up for."

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

[Read more: Iowa Events Venue Officially Becomes Casey's Center]

Casey's will help new fans get on the bandwagon by offering 40% off when they order any-size pizza using the code SAVE40 every Saturday from Sept. 6 through Jan. 3, 2026. The offer is available online, in Casey's mobile app or in-store.

Each Casey's pizza is made to order on thin crust or classic, made-from-scratch crust. Its lineup includes:

  • Breakfast pizza: Loaded with melted cheese, scrambled eggs and the choice of savory bacon, sausage or fresh veggies.
  • Single-topping pizza: Made with signature marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese, pepperoni, sausage or beef.
  • Specialty pizza: Perfect for meat lovers, veggie fans or anyone craving a fully loaded slice. The fan-favorite Jalapeño Popper Pizza is back for a limited time as of Sept. 3.

"For some people, breakfast pizza might be a new tradition, but in Casey's Country, it's been a cult favorite for nearly 25 years," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "And now, we're excited to bring that experience to more fans with 40% off any pizza, every Saturday during college football season."

Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds