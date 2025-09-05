Casey's Kicks Off Promo for College Football Game Days
Casey's will help new fans get on the bandwagon by offering 40% off when they order any-size pizza using the code SAVE40 every Saturday from Sept. 6 through Jan. 3, 2026. The offer is available online, in Casey's mobile app or in-store.
Each Casey's pizza is made to order on thin crust or classic, made-from-scratch crust. Its lineup includes:
- Breakfast pizza: Loaded with melted cheese, scrambled eggs and the choice of savory bacon, sausage or fresh veggies.
- Single-topping pizza: Made with signature marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and topped with cheese, pepperoni, sausage or beef.
- Specialty pizza: Perfect for meat lovers, veggie fans or anyone craving a fully loaded slice. The fan-favorite Jalapeño Popper Pizza is back for a limited time as of Sept. 3.
"For some people, breakfast pizza might be a new tradition, but in Casey's Country, it's been a cult favorite for nearly 25 years," said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey's. "And now, we're excited to bring that experience to more fans with 40% off any pizza, every Saturday during college football season."
Headquartered in Ankeny, Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. It operates approximately 2,900 convenience stores.