Casey's Kicks Off Promo for College Football Game Days

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is giving college football fans a reason to rally in the morning as noon kickoffs expand and tailgate parties begin at 8 a.m. or even earlier.

The convenience store retailer, alongside National Football League star and Iowa native Cooper DeJean, is proclaiming its breakfast pizza the "Official Pizza of Noon Kickoffs."

"Let's be real, if you want to win those early morning gamedays, you start with the MVP of tailgate foods: Casey's breakfast pizza," said DeJean, pro football championship winner and former Iowa college footballer. "Growing up in Iowa, a slice of Casey's pizza was my favorite after-practice snack. Whether you're headed to the stadium or rallying from home, it's the No. 1 tailgate food worth getting up for."