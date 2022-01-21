Casey's Spices Up Its Snack Category

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores Inc. is teaming up with premium hot sauce brand Lola's Fine Hot Sauce to bring some spiciness to the convenience store operator's snack category with three new products.

Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Peanuts, Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Cashews and Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Pretzels feature Lola's iconic flavor and will be available across the retailer's more than 2,400 c-stores in 16 states starting Jan. 22.

"We are excited to introduce these new, tasty snacks with Lola's unique flavor into our Casey's snack offering across our over 2,400 stores," said Casey's Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan. "Our guests expect convenient, delicious options at a great price when they stop at their local Casey's. By partnering with Lola's, we're able to deliver on that promise while supporting another business in our community."

The retail prices for the new spicy snacks are:

99 cents per pack for Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Peanuts;

$3.49 for Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Pretzels; and

$3.99 for Casey's Zesty Jalapeño Cashews.

"Our partnership with Casey's means a lot to our small, family-owned business. Our generational family recipe hot sauce has the perfect flavor with just the right amount of heat that the Casey's guests are looking for and is the perfect partnership," commented Taufeek Shah, founder and CEO of Lola's Fine Hot Sauce. "With both companies established right here in the Des Moines metro, it's incredible to see a growing, leading retailer like Casey's support local and diverse businesses. We couldn't be more thankful and humbled to be part of the Casey's family."

Established in 2015 in West Des Moines, Iowa, Lola's Fine Hot Sauce can be found across the United States and internationally, including Canada, the Philippines and in the Virgin Islands. Lola's products are made from all natural ingredients and are vegan, keto friendly and gluten free.

Ankeny-based Casey's is the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.