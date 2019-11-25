CBD Product Dispensing Robots Arrive at Colorado 7-Eleven Stores

IRVING, Texas — 7-Eleven Inc. is giving consumers a new way to buy their favorite CBD products.

Earlier this month, select 7-Eleven convenience stores in Colorado debuted CBD-dispensing, high-tech vending machines produced by greenbox Robotics, an industrial automation company, reported Forbes.

The Colorado-based greenbox Robotics pilot program kicked off with the rollout of the first CBD-dispensing robot at a 7-Eleven location in Boulder.

Kenny Monfort, director of development at the Monfort Cos., the firm that owns and operates the Boulder 7-Eleven store, said Monfort is always on the lookout for innovative technology that will optimize its portfolio of businesses, adding that the greenbox robot will "add value, intrigue and delight" the customers of the company's c-stores.

He added that having high-priced items inside the machine will additional help reduce shrinkage.

Greenbox curates the CBD collection available from the robot and uses a sophisticated age and ID verification system to ensure anyone acquiring products out of their boxes is legally allowed to do so, according to the Forbes report.

Irving-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America. For its innovation in the retail technology space, it was named the 2019 Technology Leader of the Year by Convenience Store News.