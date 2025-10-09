Energy drink brand Celsius adds two varieties to its Fizz-Free Line. Celsius Fizz-Free Dragonfruit Lime blends the flavor of exotic, sweet dragon fruit with the vibrant tang of lime. Celsius Fizz-Free Pink Lemonade delivers a refreshing summertime favorite reimagined to keep consumers energized. Offering the same energy without the carbonation, these new fizz-free flavors complement Celsius' expansive lineup of sparkling options. Dragonfruit Lime and Pink Lemonade join existing fizz-free varieties, Blue Razz Lemonade and Peach Mango Green Tea.