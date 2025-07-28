Cenex Names 2025 Hometown Throwdown Winners

"We are once again blown away by how communities have united around Hometown Throwdown. We love seeing and celebrating local communities and their festivals," said Erin Wroge, senior director of energy marketing at CHS Inc. "A huge congratulations to the Versailles Olde Tyme Apple Festival! It was amazing to see how the Versailles community rallied to help the festival rise to the top. We are looking forward to seeing how the festival continues to grow and support the Versailles community in the coming years."

The Hazen Chalkfest in Hazen, N.D., received $20,000 for winning second place; Borderline Chalkfest in Wahpeton, N.D., received $15,000 for third place; Windmill Days in Baldwin, Wis., received $10,000 for fourth place; and the 4th of July Celebration in Mapleton, Iowa, received $5,000 for fifth place.

The Hometown Throwdown builds on the Cenex brand's longstanding tradition of supporting the communities it serves. Last year, the Norborne Soybean Festival in Norborne, Mo., was named the inaugural Hometown Throwdown winner.

With a network of locally owned and operated convenience stores in more than 1,000 communities across 19 states, Cenex has invested more than $850,000 to strengthen local initiatives through grants and community giveback programs like Hometown Throwdown, the company said. These efforts have funded 80-plus community projects, ranging from athletic workshops in schools to support for local food shelters to initiatives that foster community pride such as local festivals and more.

Inver Grove Heights-based Cenex provides high-quality refined fuels to more than 1,000 communities in 19 states.