Kellanova Away From Home introduces several new Cheez-It products as part of its push to stay ahead of consumer preferences with trend-driven innovations from its iconic brands. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar, Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Snap'd Sharp White Cheddar and Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar are among Kellanova's more than 15 snack innovations for 2025. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Bold Cheddar is amplified with an intense crunch and seasoned for an even cheesier bite. Cheez-It Extra Crunchy Snap'd Sharp White Cheddar combines snap and crunch with sharp and tangy white cheddar flavors. Cheez-It Smoked Cheddar features a savory, smoked flavor and aroma. The bold cheddar and smoked cheddar products have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.09, while the white cheddar product has an SRP of $2.79.