Chester's Chicken, a quick-service restaurant concept with more than 1,300 active franchised and licensed locations, is rolling out the 5 Buk Box. For a limited time starting Jan. 15 until mid-May at participating Chester's locations nationwide, guests have the option of choosing from three budget-friendly meals on the menu, each for $5. The 5 Buk Box value meals consist of a leg, thigh and biscuit; leg, wing and biscuit; or five chicken bites and biscuit.