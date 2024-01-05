CIMA CasHere 9000

The cash recycler is designed for busy retail environments without taking up too much space.
CIMA CasHere 9000 banner
CIMA Cash Handling America introduces the CasHere 9000, a compact, high-capacity cash recycler for back-office retail cash management. The CasHere 9000 is an all-in-one cassette-based, cash-in, cash-out cash recycler which offers increased capacity and up to 20 possible configurations. The recycler accepts, authenticates, stores and dispenses banknotes through a high-capacity input/output/reject slot, with banknote detection handled by a validator which can either perform authenticity detection only or incorporate banknote fitness sorting. Recycling and storage are carried out via five scalable cash boxes/cassettes with a range of features. The CasHere 9000 can also be paired with a coin recycler to provide a complete note and coin cash management solution.  

