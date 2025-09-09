Circle K Begins Regional Rollout of New Menu Items

The new menu includes a range of bold, "off-the-hook" options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks, with each item crafted to deliver the authentic, craveable Flavortown experience Guy Fieri is known for, the company said.

The Circle K Flavortown menu includes:

Mac N' Cheese Burger: A beef patty topped with bacon, mac & cheese and jalapeño American cheese.

Sweet Heat Fried Chicken & Waffle Sandwich: A spicy breaded chicken sandwich with jalapeño American cheese, served between two waffles.

Denver Omelet on a Cheddar Bun Sandwich: A cheddar bun filled with egg, ham and cheese for a perfect grab-and-go breakfast.

Candy Chaos Cookie: A wild mix of candy pieces, chocolate chips, potato chips, peanut butter chips, pecans and pretzels.

The initial participating Circle K and Holiday Stationstores c-stores are located in Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

"Flavortown is as much a lifestyle as it is a place so when it comes to great food and flavor, it's all about finding it wherever you are," said Fieri. "Starting now, together with Circle K, I'm bringing my Flavortown foods to your corner store, your highway stop and everywhere in between. Real flavor, real fast…let's go!"

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.