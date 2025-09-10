Circle K Joins Fleet Payment Network

Drivers can use Relay at the pump or inside Circle K stores to pay for fuel, DEF and other in-store items. Fleets that have negotiated their own discounts with Circle K can continue using them when paying with Relay, while those lacking their own negotiated discount with the convenience and fuel retailer can take advantage of Relay's discounted pricing.

"This partnership with Relay helps us deliver on a key priority — making fueling more seamless and secure for professional drivers," said Reno Øhlenschlaeger, vice president of global B2B mobility at Circle K. "By joining Relay's digital payment network, we're giving our fleet customers even more ways to pay quickly and get back on the road."

Relay's fuel network now spans 3,000-plus locations and supports more than 500,000 drivers and carriers nationwide, according to the company.

"Our goal is to modernize every part of the over-the-road payment experience," said Ryan Droege, CEO and cofounder of Relay Payments. "Circle K's rapidly expanding network is a strong fit for the carriers and drivers who use Relay. Together, we're giving drivers more places to fuel with confidence."

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.