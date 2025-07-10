Circle K Launches Alcohol Cashback Program
Meeting Consumer Demand for Digital Convenience
The launch meets growing demand among modern consumers for mobile-first, value-driven shopping experiences, particularly in the alcohol category. Recent Swiftly and industry data shows:
- 44% of consumers actively use alcohol cashback offers
- Alcohol buyers drive 40% higher basket value
- 57% of U.S. alcohol sales occur off-premise, highlighting the value of digital cash back rebates
Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback platform offers alcohol brands direct access to Circle K's multi-million-user mobile app audience, enabling targeted, real-time promotions by product, category and geography. Campaigns are supported by in-store signage, digital displays and a dedicated in-app cashback experience, allowing brands to influence purchase decisions at the point of sale and deliver measurable return-on-investment at scale.
The platform automates the complexities of state-by-state rebate compliance and streamlines the offer submission process for alcohol suppliers. This allows Circle K to onboard new campaigns quickly and operate within the legal framework of each participating state, Swiftly said.
In addition to powering the rebate experience, Swiftly's backend reporting tools provide Circle K and its supplier partners with detailed analytics, including redemption rates, and product performance by region. These actionable metrics allow for smarter promotional planning and stronger brand-retailer collaboration.
"Together with Circle K, we're proving that compliant, digital alcohol promotions can be simple, seamless and powerful," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO at Swiftly. "This program enhances the value exchange between brands, retailers and shoppers — creating stronger loyalty and driving long-term revenue growth."
Founded in 2018, Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide.
Circle K is a global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.