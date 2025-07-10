Circle K Launches Alcohol Cashback Program

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K and Swiftly are partnering to roll out the largest alcohol cashback program in U.S. convenience retailing.

The program offers legal-age shoppers digital cashback rebates on beer, wine and spirits — delivered almost instantly after purchase. It is now live in more than 4,300 Circle K stores across 31 states.

"Our customers are looking for convenience and savings, and this program delivers both," said Jeff Lohnes, director of adult beverage for U.S. at Circle K. "By partnering with Swiftly, we're not only bringing exciting offers to our shoppers but also further enhancing customer loyalty."

The program is powered by Swiftly's proprietary rebate platform, streamlining the rebate experience for shoppers by eliminating the hassle of traditional mail-in rebates and delivering digital cashback directly to them. Since its initial rollout in May, the program has improved rebate redemptions and conversion rates in Circle K's alcohol category, the companies said.