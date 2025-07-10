 Skip to main content

Circle K Launches Alcohol Cashback Program

Swiftly's platform is now live in more than 4,300 convenience stores across 31 states.
Danielle Romano
Circle K & Swiftly cashback program

LAVAL, Quebec — Circle K and Swiftly are partnering to roll out the largest alcohol cashback program in U.S. convenience retailing.

The program offers legal-age shoppers digital cashback rebates on beer, wine and spirits — delivered almost instantly after purchase. It is now live in more than 4,300 Circle K stores across 31 states.

"Our customers are looking for convenience and savings, and this program delivers both," said Jeff Lohnes, director of adult beverage for U.S. at Circle K. "By partnering with Swiftly, we're not only bringing exciting offers to our shoppers but also further enhancing customer loyalty."

The program is powered by Swiftly's proprietary rebate platform, streamlining the rebate experience for shoppers by eliminating the hassle of traditional mail-in rebates and delivering digital cashback directly to them. Since its initial rollout in May, the program has improved rebate redemptions and conversion rates in Circle K's alcohol category, the companies said.

Meeting Consumer Demand for Digital Convenience

The launch meets growing demand among modern consumers for mobile-first, value-driven shopping experiences, particularly in the alcohol category. Recent Swiftly and industry data shows:

  • 44% of consumers actively use alcohol cashback offers
  • Alcohol buyers drive 40% higher basket value
  • 57% of U.S. alcohol sales occur off-premise, highlighting the value of digital cash back rebates

Swiftly's Alcohol Cashback platform offers alcohol brands direct access to Circle K's multi-million-user mobile app audience, enabling targeted, real-time promotions by product, category and geography. Campaigns are supported by in-store signage, digital displays and a dedicated in-app cashback experience, allowing brands to influence purchase decisions at the point of sale and deliver measurable return-on-investment at scale.

The platform automates the complexities of state-by-state rebate compliance and streamlines the offer submission process for alcohol suppliers. This allows Circle K to onboard new campaigns quickly and operate within the legal framework of each participating state, Swiftly said. 

In addition to powering the rebate experience, Swiftly's backend reporting tools provide Circle K and its supplier partners with detailed analytics, including redemption rates, and product performance by region. These actionable metrics allow for smarter promotional planning and stronger brand-retailer collaboration.

"Together with Circle K, we're proving that compliant, digital alcohol promotions can be simple, seamless and powerful," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO at Swiftly. "This program enhances the value exchange between brands, retailers and shoppers — creating stronger loyalty and driving long-term revenue growth."

Founded in 2018, Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. 

Circle K is a global banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

