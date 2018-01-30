Circle K & PepsiCo Decide to Keep 'Inner Circle' Promo Going

TEMPE, Ariz. — Circle K Stores Inc. and PepsiCo have extended the “Dew Inner Circle” promotion that rewards shoppers for purchasing Mountain Dew and Doritos products.

The promotion kicked off Jan. 1, 2017, and was set to expire Dec. 31. However, the promo has been extended to run for another year through Dec. 31, 2018.

The “Dew Inner Circle” program allows Circle K loyalty rewards members to earn up to 10 points for each Mountain Dew or Doritos SKU purchased, including 10 points for a Mountain Dew 1-liter bottle and five points for a new Doritos Blaze 3-ounce bag. Currently, points are redeemable for rewards including a Polar Pop-branded mug worth 50 points, and Microsoft Studios’ “Super Lucky’s Tale” for Microsoft’s Xbox One, valued at 250 points.

In-store, Mtn Dew Ice features secondary merchandising space via floorstands and program support includes door clings depicting the “Dew Inner Circle” logo and communicating a combo deal on new Doritos Blaze chips and Mtn Dew Ice beverage. Wobblers also tout the promotion.

A part of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Circle K operates a global brand represented in more than 20 countries.