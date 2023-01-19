Circle K Puts Its Coffee to Consumer Taste Test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K is taking another big step toward smashing common perceptions of convenience store coffee.

Following a blind tasting of its in-store coffee that left coffee fans shocked to learn they had been drinking Circle K java, the brand is offering free coffee nationwide on Jan. 25. Customers can pick up one free cup of coffee in any size at participating locations. The goal is to convert c-store coffee skeptics to Circle K coffee believers, according to the retailer.

Circle K serves more than 120 million cups of coffee across the United States annually.

It recently invested in the installation of bean-to-cup, self-serve, barista-quality coffee machines in its 7,000-plus U.S. stores and is filling them up with 100 percent sustainably sourced premium coffee beans.

To highlight the quality of its coffee and challenge misconceptions, Circle K previously conducted a social experiment that put its coffee to the test without the bias of the "convenience store coffee" tag coloring guest perceptions. The brand created a "Kafe" branded coffee truck in the style of those typically associated with artisan, barista-style coffee vendors and served it to unsuspecting passers-by. The coffee lovers were asked for their taste and quality impressions before the Circle K logo was revealed.