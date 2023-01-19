Circle K Puts Its Coffee to Consumer Taste Test
"At Circle K we're really proud of the coffee we offer our customers and believe it stacks up against the world's best cups of coffee. So proud, in fact, that we're giving it away for free for everyone to give it a try," said David Hall, vice president of global foodservice at Circle K. "We imagine after trying our coffee, you will love it as much as we do."
Coffee fans who want more but also want to save can take advantage of the Circle K Sip & Save monthly beverage subscription, which gets them one preferred beverage every day for $5.99 per month.
Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., parent company to the Circle K brand, operates in 24 countries and territories, with nearly 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, as well as in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics and Ireland.