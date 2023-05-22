Circle K Reaches Milestone Food Bank Donation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Circle K reached a milestone achievement in its efforts to support hunger-relief organization Feeding America, surpassing its pledged goal of donating 25 million meals to local food banks across the country.

The convenience store operator has supported Feeding America since April 2020, when it originally committed to providing one meal for every fuel transaction made at its locations.

"We are proud to have reached a donation of 25 million meals through our partnership with Feeding America, and to extend our support to 40 million meals in this time of tremendous need in our communities," said Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Circle K. "I want to thank all of our employees and customers for being part of the solution … and for helping Circle K make it easier for so many families in need during these difficult days."

Following the initial success of its campaign with Feeding America, Circle K intends to continue the fuel-based initiative at all of its locations in the United States, as more than 37 million people are currently faced with hunger.

"Feeding America estimates that an additional 17.1 million people could be food insecure as a result of the pandemic. This is a 46 percent increase over the number of people who were food insecure prior to the COVID-19 crisis," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "By extending their campaign goal … Circle K is helping us sustain our response to ensure that people across the nation will have enough to eat."

Customers can support the continuation of this partnership by purchasing fuel at local Circle K stores.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, it provides meals to more than 40 million people each year.

Circle K is the global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 26 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores and approximately 122,000 employees. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States, in addition to its retail operations in Canada, Europe and Hong Kong SAR.