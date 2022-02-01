Circle K's New Training Program Decreases Turnover, Increases Sales

LAVAL, Quebec — One global convenience store operator is utilizing gamification and virtual 3D experiences in its new training program to reduce turnover and boost sales.

Circle K is leveraging technology from gamified simulation training provider Attensi to enhance its employee training procedures as it faces the demand of training new hires with the skills needed for the high-paced, high-pressure c-store environment, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Chain Store Age.

The Attensi platform utilizes remote training techniques, delivered via mobile app, to deliver consistent training to the retailer's more than 15,000 employees across nine countries. The training leverages the same techniques used in video games, with the goal of appealing to competitive instincts and a desire for skills mastery.

Features of the platform include lifelike 3D graphics and competitive challenges that match the working environment as closely as possible. Attensi also employs realistic design to make the training close to the real-life environment in which employees will work, providing an emotional connection that makes training stick in muscle memory like a real-life experience.

Circle K found that:

Its gamified training program lowered turnover by an average 5 percent and boosted sales with 40 times ROI;

92 percent of employees exposed to the program reported they like the training and think it will help them in their jobs;

85 percent of employees said the program will improve their customer service skills; and

97 percent of store managers said they like the virtual training initiative.

Trainings Circle K conducted with the technology also captured metrics about learner behaviors and skills development that it can use to help quantify gains in employee effectiveness and business value. Such metrics can also be used to further improve training design, as well as company processes, according to Attensi.

"Managers need training programs to be effective in closing knowledge gaps," said Krister Kristiansen, managing director U.K., Attensi. "Also, given that all workers appreciate the flexibility of mobile, trainings should ideally be accessible via the mobile devices they use every day. Thankfully, some major retailers have gotten the memo and are deploying trainings specially designed to address these requirements."

Circle K is a global c-store banner of Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 26 countries and territories with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. It is one of the largest independent convenience operators in the United States with the Couche-Tard and Circle K banners.

Convenience Store News and Chain Store Age are properties of EnsembleIQ.