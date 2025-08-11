CITGO Teams Up With NFL Team for Fan Promotion
Other promotions taking place during Green and Gold Friday include:
- Fans wearing green and gold on Fridays this season can visit participating Wisconsin Qdoba restaurants to get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of any entrée.
- Packers fans can visit any Wisconsin Fleet Farm store on Fridays during the season and score a free 3-ounce to 6-ounce snack bag with any purchase when wearing green and gold on Fridays.
Fans are invited to share photos of themselves and fellow fans dressed in green and gold on Fridays through social media by using the hashtag #GGFriday. Selected photos will be featured Fridays on packers.com, packerseverywhere.com and Packers social media accounts.
Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.