CITGO Teams Up With NFL Team for Fan Promotion

Green Bay Packers fans can receive 6 cents off per gallon at participating locations in Wisconsin.
Danielle Romano
HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is getting into the team spirit this football season.

The fuel distributor is taking part is "Green and Gold Friday," a Green Bay Packers' tradition in which fans are encouraged to wear their favorite green and gold clothing to work, school and in the community on Fridays to receive discounts, prizes and giveaways.

Beginning Aug. 8, fans wearing Packers apparel on Fridays during the season can visit participating Wisconsin CITGO locations to receive a 6-cent discount per gallon of gas. To redeem the gas discount, fans should download the Club CITGO app, register and enter their Club CITGO Alt ID to claim the deal. 

Other promotions taking place during Green and Gold Friday include: 

  • Fans wearing green and gold on Fridays this season can visit participating Wisconsin Qdoba restaurants to get a free order of chips and queso with the purchase of any entrée.
  • Packers fans can visit any Wisconsin Fleet Farm store on Fridays during the season and score a free 3-ounce to 6-ounce snack bag with any purchase when wearing green and gold on Fridays.

Fans are invited to share photos of themselves and fellow fans dressed in green and gold on Fridays through social media by using the hashtag #GGFriday. Selected photos will be featured Fridays on packers.com, packerseverywhere.com and Packers social media accounts.

Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.

