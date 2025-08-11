CITGO Teams Up With NFL Team for Fan Promotion

HOUSTON — CITGO Petroleum Corp. is getting into the team spirit this football season.

The fuel distributor is taking part is "Green and Gold Friday," a Green Bay Packers' tradition in which fans are encouraged to wear their favorite green and gold clothing to work, school and in the community on Fridays to receive discounts, prizes and giveaways.

Beginning Aug. 8, fans wearing Packers apparel on Fridays during the season can visit participating Wisconsin CITGO locations to receive a 6-cent discount per gallon of gas. To redeem the gas discount, fans should download the Club CITGO app, register and enter their Club CITGO Alt ID to claim the deal.

