Clear Demand, a provider of price and promotion optimization software for convenience stores and grocers, enhances its Tobacco Pricing Solution to support a broader assortment of products and drive additional profitability for retailers. By expanding the scope of its solution to include other tobacco products (OTP), retailers can now optimize pricing decisions across the entire category. The update allows retailers to finetune OTP prices based on local market conditions, customer behavior and retailers' business rules, ensuring maximum competitiveness and margin protection while complying with government regulations.