Clear Demand Tobacco Pricing Solution

Price optimization provider Clear Demand launched a Tobacco Pricing Solution (TPS) that addresses new buydown complexities resulting from Altria's recently announced Price Promotions API program. According to the company, tobacco retailers struggle with the complexity of data management specific to promotional programs and state compliance requirements. Retailers and manufacturers lose over $300 million annually due to buy-down noncompliance, penny profit, min/max, multipack, and EDLP rules. Clear Demand's TPS address tobacco pricing complexities by state, sub-state, zone, or individual store levels using POS, demographic, syndicated, and retail science data. Designed to create more value for retailers with localized pricing and addressing the complexities, TPS is the only rules-based application capable of providing seamless integration and automation of promotional allowance management (buy-down allowances) for enterprise and independent tobacco retailers, according to Clear Demand.