Cold Brew Coffee Leads Top 10 Cool New Products

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Cool New Products Preview Room at this year’s NACS Show closed out its 17th year showcasing new products, flavors, packaging and innovation.

Preview Room attendees used handheld scanners to scan the 315-plus products featured. Of the overall submissions, cold brew coffee took the No. 1 and No. 5 spots, respectively.

Based on total scans, the overall top 10 Cool New Products were:

Java House Authentic Cold Brew Coffee by Heartland Food Products Group Protein Cakes - Protein & SuperFruit by thinkThin LLC Profit Pusher3 Adjustable Tray by RTC React & Sumpur by CAF Inc. STOK Cold Brew Coffee Bulk by DanoneWave Away From Home Hillshire Snacking Small Plates by Tyson Convenience i-mop XL by Tennant Co. Wireless Charging Pad, USB-C Charger, Spinners by Tell Industries Brandle2 Promotional Door Handle by Marmon Group Fresh-Cut Sandwiches with Flavor-Guard Packaging by Tyson Convenience



More information on the products submitted to this year’s Cool New Products Preview Room can be found here.

The 2017 NACS Show was held Oct. 17-20 at Chicago’s McCormick Place.