Commercial Zone Products rolls out its new Parkview DualCoat series of steel trash and recycling containers, which feature a two-step coating process that makes them the most durable metal containers to date, according to the company. Parkview DualCoat trash and recycling containers are constructed from heavy-gauge steel and are built in the United States. The 34-gallon units are available with an open-top lid or canopy lid, and each unit is equipped with a security cable and anchor kit. Available in standard black, units include gray trash and blue recycling logos. Personalization options are also available to add a company logo to give the containers a custom look and to amplify a company's brand image. Commercial Zone Products will be displaying the containers at Booth #3067 at the 2022 NACS Show.