Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, EG America & Stewart's Shops

CITGO, Prairie Farms Dairy & Hiland Dairy Foods, QuickChek and Sapp Bros. also give back to their communities.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. raised more than $3 million to support Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals during its 34th Annual Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, benefitting member children's hospitals across the United States.

More than 600 supporters — including 7-Eleven Inc. franchise owners, vendors, suppliers and employees — came together to raise funds and celebrate the children who benefit directly from donations to CMN Hospitals. This year, more than 50 Champion Children and their families, each representing their local member children's hospital, were on hand to engage with attendees, share their incredible journeys and take part in the fun and festivities, according to the convenience retailer. 

"At 7-Eleven, uplifting youth is at the heart of our commitment to building thriving communities," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer for 7-Eleven. "Our long-standing relationship with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals underscores our commitment to helping children access the best possible care so they can reach their full potential. Each year, we look forward to this special event and the chance to connect with the children and families whose lives are touched by this important work."

Since 1991, the company has raised more than $200 million for CMN Hospitals. Along with the Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, fundraising efforts also include in-store campaigns at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. 

These funds directly benefit local member hospitals, helping provide what's needed most — lifesaving treatments, groundbreaking research and financial support for families. Beginning June 25 through Aug. 26, 7-Eleven and Stripes customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to their local member children's hospital. Speedway stores will continue to offer their year-round, in-store fundraising campaign benefiting CMN Hospitals.

CITGO Corp.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, CITGO donated $60,000 to support mental health and wellness programs across its operating communities.

"One of the many ways we care for our employees and surrounding communities is by supporting mental health programs and services," said CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services Kresha Sivinski. "Our donation will help these local organizations promote community wellness by expanding access to care, challenging stigma, and inspiring hope."

CITGO donated $15,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations:

  • Family Counseling Service, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, provides professional therapy and support to individuals and families throughout the Coastal Bend region. This donation will help fund mental health programs specifically designed for youth.
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston is dedicated to advocacy, education, support and raising public awareness for individuals and families affected by mental illness. As the presenting sponsor of NAMIWalks Greater Houston 2025, CITGO is helping raise critical awareness and funds for mental health services.
  • Family & Youth Counseling Agency Healthy Women Initiative, based in Lake Charles, La., focuses on the mental well-being of women at every stage of life. Recognizing women's unique challenges in balancing careers, family and personal needs, the donation will help fund professional counseling, case management and access to community resources.
  • NAMI Will-Grundy, based in Joliet, Ill., offers free peer-led support to individuals living with a mental health condition and their families, as well as advocacy, education and outreach. CITGO's donation will support the organization's 5th Annual BeActive 5K Walk/Run and other initiatives focused on recovery and community engagement.

CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.

EG America team members present a check to the American Cancer Society

EG America

EG America is joining with the American Cancer Society for the Fuel the Hope for Change campaign aimed at raising money for life-saving programs, research and services that will help patients and families impacted by cancer. 

Throughout July, all EG America-operated convenience stores will offer guests the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Cancer Society. 

"We are proud to stand with the American Cancer Society again this year to support people living with cancer and their loved ones," said Russ Colaco, CEO of EG Group. "Cancer touches all of us in some way, and we are committed to doing our part to continue the fight against this disease and support those who need it most."

Last year, EG America raised more than $645,000 through its in-store fundraiser. 

"Our partnership with EG America has generated more than $2.3 million in donations for critical programs and services," said Sarah Wells, executive vice president of the American Cancer Society. "This outcome is a direct reflection of EG America and their loyal customers' steadfast commitment to ending cancer as we know it and improving life for every patient."

EG America also raised $560,000 for the American Red Cross during its nationwide in-store fundraiser in March. Throughout the month, guests at EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the Red Cross. EG America then increased the total donation by matching the amounts raised by the top stores.

Westborough, Mass.-based EG America's family of 1,500 stores.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy beverages

Prairie Farms Dairy & Hiland Dairy Foods 

Prairie Farms Dairy and Hiland Dairy Foods partnered with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a national leader in the fight against childhood cancer. A portion of the sale price from any Prairie Farms or Hiland Dairy lemonade purchased will be donated to ALSF. The Prairie Farms Family of Companies pledges to donate a minimum of $100,000 in support of the ALSF mission to end childhood cancer and support families impacted by the disease.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation was founded in 2005 by Alexandra "Alex" Scott. She was 4 years old and fighting cancer, but wanted to hold a lemonade stand in her front yard to raise money for cancer research. Her dream of finding cures for all childhood cancers inspired others to donate to the cause and hold lemonade stands of their own. She raised $1 million before she passed away four short years later. 

Today, the mission of ALSF is to change the lives of children with cancer through funding research, raising awareness, and supporting families. ALSF has since raised more than $300 million to support cancer research projects and childhood cancer families across the country.

Prairie Farms and Hiland Dairy branded lemonade products in pints, quarts and half gallons, are available at retailers across Mid-America and included in the ALSF promotions. Lemonade fans are encouraged to look for specially marked ALSF labels with a QR code on these products and help support the mission to fund childhood cancer research and families.

NFL player Kayvon Thibodeaux with kids from the the Boys & Girls Club of Newark
Professional football player Kayvon Thibodeaux participated in the QuickChek Field Day.

QuickChek 

QuickChek teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club of Newark and professional football player Kayvon Thibodeaux for a day focused on promoting community involvement and youth leadership.

Embodying the partnership's goal of lifting up club members through community support, leadership opportunities and making active lifestyles easily attainable, the QuickChek Field Day event in May provided a diverse range of activities for all attendees to enjoy, showing how fun healthy lifestyles can be, according to the retailer. 

Aligned with Thibodeaux's own philanthropic pillar of youth leadership, the QuickChek brand ambassador joined in on the fun to show how discipline healthy choices, and community involvement can set them up for future success.

"The launch of the QuickChek Field Day with the Boys and Girls Club has allowed us to deepen our partnership with the organization and Kayvon Thibodeaux," said Blake Segal, senior vice president and head of QuickChek. "We are excited to see additional ways we can come together to improve community connections, healthy living and youth development."

Along with fun and games, the day's schedule included:

  • A kick-off by the Boys & Girls Club of Newark and QuickChek
  • A question-and-answer session between Thibodeaux and teen club members
  • Subs and fresh-baked cookies from QuickChek

"It was an honor to get to share my experiences and be a positive influence in the lives of kids and teenagers right here in New Jersey," Thibodeaux said.

Whitehouse, N.J.-based QuickChek is a wholly owned subsidiary of Murphy USA. It operates more than 150 stores, including locations with fuel throughout New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island. 

Sapp Bros. 

Sapp Bros. Inc. raised $60,000 in support of Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

During the month of May, guests visiting Sapp Bros. Travel Centers donated by rounding up purchases or providing flat donations. The impactful sum of donations includes the chain's matching donation of $25,000.

Sapp Bros. presented the $60,000 check at the 30th annual Sapp Brothers Memorial Golf Outing on June 30. Folds of Honor was also named a beneficiary for the golf event, further solidifying the partnership and commitment to supporting America's heroes. 

"Supporting organizations like Folds of Honor are at the very core of our mission to bless and serve our customers, teammates, and communities," said Andy Richard, CEO of Sapp Bros. Inc. "Partnering with Folds of Honor reflects our deep respect and gratitude for the sacrifices made by our nation's heroes and their families. We are incredibly proud of our teammates and humbled by the response of our customers who joined us in giving back. It's an honor to be able to present this contribution to Folds of Honor."

Omaha, Neb.-based Sapp Bros. is a collection of 18 full-service travel centers primarily located on Interstate 80 from Salt Lake City to Clearfield, Pa.

Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shop and the Dake Family donated $275,000 to Hudson Headwaters Health Network, a healthcare organization that provides quality care in rural communities throughout upstate New York.

Hudson Headwaters used the donation to create a teaching kitchen at its new Salem Family Health Center in Washington County. Located on county Route 64 on the site of a former family farm, the teaching kitchen offers free nutrition classes to patients and community members. The new center and kitchen opened in May, according to the retailer.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart's Shops operates more than 400 convenience stores throughout New York, Vermont and New Hampshire. 

About the Author

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress


Melissa Kress is Executive Editor of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2010. Melissa handles much of CSNews' hard news coverage, such as mergers and acquisitions and company financial reports, and the technology beat. She is also one of the industry's leading media experts on the tobacco category.

