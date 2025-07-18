Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, EG America & Stewart's Shops
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.
7-Eleven Inc.
7-Eleven Inc. raised more than $3 million to support Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals during its 34th Annual Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, benefitting member children's hospitals across the United States.
More than 600 supporters — including 7-Eleven Inc. franchise owners, vendors, suppliers and employees — came together to raise funds and celebrate the children who benefit directly from donations to CMN Hospitals. This year, more than 50 Champion Children and their families, each representing their local member children's hospital, were on hand to engage with attendees, share their incredible journeys and take part in the fun and festivities, according to the convenience retailer.
"At 7-Eleven, uplifting youth is at the heart of our commitment to building thriving communities," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer for 7-Eleven. "Our long-standing relationship with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals underscores our commitment to helping children access the best possible care so they can reach their full potential. Each year, we look forward to this special event and the chance to connect with the children and families whose lives are touched by this important work."
Since 1991, the company has raised more than $200 million for CMN Hospitals. Along with the Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, fundraising efforts also include in-store campaigns at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.
These funds directly benefit local member hospitals, helping provide what's needed most — lifesaving treatments, groundbreaking research and financial support for families. Beginning June 25 through Aug. 26, 7-Eleven and Stripes customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to their local member children's hospital. Speedway stores will continue to offer their year-round, in-store fundraising campaign benefiting CMN Hospitals.
CITGO Corp.
In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, CITGO donated $60,000 to support mental health and wellness programs across its operating communities.
"One of the many ways we care for our employees and surrounding communities is by supporting mental health programs and services," said CITGO Vice President Human Resources and Support Services Kresha Sivinski. "Our donation will help these local organizations promote community wellness by expanding access to care, challenging stigma, and inspiring hope."
CITGO donated $15,000 to each of the following nonprofit organizations:
- Family Counseling Service, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, provides professional therapy and support to individuals and families throughout the Coastal Bend region. This donation will help fund mental health programs specifically designed for youth.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater Houston is dedicated to advocacy, education, support and raising public awareness for individuals and families affected by mental illness. As the presenting sponsor of NAMIWalks Greater Houston 2025, CITGO is helping raise critical awareness and funds for mental health services.
- Family & Youth Counseling Agency Healthy Women Initiative, based in Lake Charles, La., focuses on the mental well-being of women at every stage of life. Recognizing women's unique challenges in balancing careers, family and personal needs, the donation will help fund professional counseling, case management and access to community resources.
- NAMI Will-Grundy, based in Joliet, Ill., offers free peer-led support to individuals living with a mental health condition and their families, as well as advocacy, education and outreach. CITGO's donation will support the organization's 5th Annual BeActive 5K Walk/Run and other initiatives focused on recovery and community engagement.
CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, eight pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.