Community Service Spotlight: 7-Eleven, EG America & Stewart's Shops

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. raised more than $3 million to support Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals during its 34th Annual Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, benefitting member children's hospitals across the United States.

More than 600 supporters — including 7-Eleven Inc. franchise owners, vendors, suppliers and employees — came together to raise funds and celebrate the children who benefit directly from donations to CMN Hospitals. This year, more than 50 Champion Children and their families, each representing their local member children's hospital, were on hand to engage with attendees, share their incredible journeys and take part in the fun and festivities, according to the convenience retailer.

"At 7-Eleven, uplifting youth is at the heart of our commitment to building thriving communities," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer for 7-Eleven. "Our long-standing relationship with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals underscores our commitment to helping children access the best possible care so they can reach their full potential. Each year, we look forward to this special event and the chance to connect with the children and families whose lives are touched by this important work."

Since 1991, the company has raised more than $200 million for CMN Hospitals. Along with the Miracle Tournament & Celebration Dinner, fundraising efforts also include in-store campaigns at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

These funds directly benefit local member hospitals, helping provide what's needed most — lifesaving treatments, groundbreaking research and financial support for families. Beginning June 25 through Aug. 26, 7-Eleven and Stripes customers are invited to round up their purchase at checkout or donate $1 to their local member children's hospital. Speedway stores will continue to offer their year-round, in-store fundraising campaign benefiting CMN Hospitals.