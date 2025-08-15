Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, OnCue & Parker's Kitchen
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.
bp
bp's U.S. convenience retail brands, ampm and Thorntons, relaunched and expanded their collaboration with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States. The scaled effort builds upon the successful food donation program already established within the Thorntons store network and marks a major step in bp's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, the company said.
Inspired by Thorntons' longstanding dedication to hunger relief, this expanded initiative leverages the combined reach of all ampm and Thorntons company-owned, company-operated stores to provide vital food donations to people facing hunger. Each participating store will extend its community support by channeling surplus food to local food banks and pantries within the Feeding America network.
"Working with Feeding America allows us to directly support the communities we serve, ensuring fewer families face hunger," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of U.S. convenience and mobility at bp. "We are incredibly proud to stand with Feeding America and utilize our store networks of ampm and Thorntons to make a real difference."
Between 2022 and 2023, Thorntons stores contributed more than 500,000 pounds of food donations. Around 320 stores, including select ampm locations, are participating in this initiative, supported by 20 food bank community partners nationwide. This collaboration has the potential to expand bp's hunger-relief network and impact on the community.
CITGO Petroleum Corp.
CITGO reinforced its commitment to the safety and well-being of Gulf Coast communities by providing financial support to several hurricane preparedness initiatives in its operational areas, including Lake Charles, La; and Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas.
"Supporting hurricane resilience programs in the Gulf Coast is a natural extension of our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our neighbors and the communities where we operate," said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO vice president, human resources and support services. "By investing in preparedness, we help ensure families, seniors and local organizations have the resources they need to stay safe and recover more quickly when storms strike."
This year, CITGO is awarding grants of $25,000 to each of the following organizations:
- Lake Charles: CITGO is working with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana's Strong Homes Initiative to fund tree trimming services, which help minimize damage and injuries caused by falling tree limbs during hurricanes and other severe weather events. This is the second year the company has supported this program.
- Houston: CITGO is supporting Operation IMpact in partnership with IM Houston. Operation IMpact is an annual project of IM Houston's Meals on Wheels program that delivers a week's worth of nonperishable food to nearly 4,000 homebound seniors in the greater Houston/Galveston area ahead of hurricane season. This is the third year CITGO has supported this program.
- Corpus Christi: In partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Bend, CITGO is funding tree trimming services for local nonprofit organizations that serve and shelter those in socioeconomic need.
Additional resiliency initiatives funded by CITGO include a project through the Gulf of America Alliance to assess the City of Corpus Christi's resilience to hurricanes and the purchase of emergency radios for the city's emergency management team. The company also has supported multiple coastal environmental restoration efforts in Louisiana and Texas that can help minimize the effects of storm surges.
Fischer's Neighborhood Market
Fischer's Neighborhood Market and Mini Mart, two sister brands with deep roots to the Kerrville and Hill Country communities in Texas, are providing ongoing relief following the historic floods that swept through the region in July.
Among the initiatives, the brands are offering free ice, complimentary food and drinks for first responders, fuel discounts and vendor space for displaced businesses.
In partnership with Performance Food Group, fresh produce donations were coordinated to keep healthy essentials available to the community. Fuel discounts were rolled out to ease travel burdens, including 50 cents off per gallon for Valero Pay+ users in the Kerrville area from July 9 to 16, and $1 per gallon savings for all Fischer's Mini Mart team members, delivered via Shell Fuel Rewards discount cards. The company also launched "Mini Mart Sundays," offering $1 off per gallon at one rotating Mini Mart location each weekend through Aug. 10.
"Fischer's has always been more than a convenience store. We're a part of the communities we serve," said Rodney Fischer, owner of Fischer's Neighborhood Market and Mini Mart. "When our neighbors are hurting, we show up. We don't just want to offer help, we want to stand beside the people of Kerrville and the Hill Country for the long haul."
Beyond immediate aid, Fischer's has encouraged others to join in, placing donation boxes at registers in 31 San Antonio and New Braunfels area locations to collect loose change for continued flood relief. The initiative will run through Sept. 30, with all funds raised being donated directly to local support efforts.