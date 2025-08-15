Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, OnCue & Parker's Kitchen

NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

bp

bp's U.S. convenience retail brands, ampm and Thorntons, relaunched and expanded their collaboration with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States. The scaled effort builds upon the successful food donation program already established within the Thorntons store network and marks a major step in bp's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, the company said.

Inspired by Thorntons' longstanding dedication to hunger relief, this expanded initiative leverages the combined reach of all ampm and Thorntons company-owned, company-operated stores to provide vital food donations to people facing hunger. Each participating store will extend its community support by channeling surplus food to local food banks and pantries within the Feeding America network.

"Working with Feeding America allows us to directly support the communities we serve, ensuring fewer families face hunger," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of U.S. convenience and mobility at bp. "We are incredibly proud to stand with Feeding America and utilize our store networks of ampm and Thorntons to make a real difference."

Between 2022 and 2023, Thorntons stores contributed more than 500,000 pounds of food donations. Around 320 stores, including select ampm locations, are participating in this initiative, supported by 20 food bank community partners nationwide. This collaboration has the potential to expand bp's hunger-relief network and impact on the community.

CITGO Petroleum Corp.

CITGO reinforced its commitment to the safety and well-being of Gulf Coast communities by providing financial support to several hurricane preparedness initiatives in its operational areas, including Lake Charles, La; and Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas.