Community Service Spotlight: CITGO, OnCue & Parker's Kitchen

bp, Fischer's Neighborhood Market and The United Family also gave back to their communities.
Melissa Kress
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

bp

bp's U.S. convenience retail brands, ampm and Thorntons, relaunched and expanded their collaboration with Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger relief organization in the United States. The scaled effort builds upon the successful food donation program already established within the Thorntons store network and marks a major step in bp's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, the company said.

Inspired by Thorntons' longstanding dedication to hunger relief, this expanded initiative leverages the combined reach of all ampm and Thorntons company-owned, company-operated stores to provide vital food donations to people facing hunger. Each participating store will extend its community support by channeling surplus food to local food banks and pantries within the Feeding America network. 

"Working with Feeding America allows us to directly support the communities we serve, ensuring fewer families face hunger," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of U.S. convenience and mobility at bp. "We are incredibly proud to stand with Feeding America and utilize our store networks of ampm and Thorntons to make a real difference." 

Between 2022 and 2023, Thorntons stores contributed more than 500,000 pounds of food donations. Around 320 stores, including select ampm locations, are participating in this initiative, supported by 20 food bank community partners nationwide. This collaboration has the potential to expand bp's hunger-relief network and impact on the community.

CITGO Petroleum Corp. 

CITGO reinforced its commitment to the safety and well-being of Gulf Coast communities by providing financial support to several hurricane preparedness initiatives in its operational areas, including Lake Charles, La; and Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas.

"Supporting hurricane resilience programs in the Gulf Coast is a natural extension of our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our neighbors and the communities where we operate," said Kresha Sivinski, CITGO vice president, human resources and support services. "By investing in preparedness, we help ensure families, seniors and local organizations have the resources they need to stay safe and recover more quickly when storms strike."

This year, CITGO is awarding grants of $25,000 to each of the following organizations:

  • Lake Charles: CITGO is working with the United Way of Southwest Louisiana's Strong Homes Initiative to fund tree trimming services, which help minimize damage and injuries caused by falling tree limbs during hurricanes and other severe weather events. This is the second year the company has supported this program.
  • Houston: CITGO is supporting Operation IMpact in partnership with IM Houston. Operation IMpact is an annual project of IM Houston's Meals on Wheels program that delivers a week's worth of nonperishable food to nearly 4,000 homebound seniors in the greater Houston/Galveston area ahead of hurricane season. This is the third year CITGO has supported this program.
  • Corpus Christi: In partnership with the United Way of the Coastal Bend, CITGO is funding tree trimming services for local nonprofit organizations that serve and shelter those in socioeconomic need.

Additional resiliency initiatives funded by CITGO include a project through the Gulf of America Alliance to assess the City of Corpus Christi's resilience to hurricanes and the purchase of emergency radios for the city's emergency management team. The company also has supported multiple coastal environmental restoration efforts in Louisiana and Texas that can help minimize the effects of storm surges.

Fischer's Neighborhood Market

Fischer's Neighborhood Market and Mini Mart, two sister brands with deep roots to the Kerrville and Hill Country communities in Texas, are providing ongoing relief following the historic floods that swept through the region in July.

Among the initiatives, the brands are offering free ice, complimentary food and drinks for first responders, fuel discounts and vendor space for displaced businesses.

In partnership with Performance Food Group, fresh produce donations were coordinated to keep healthy essentials available to the community. Fuel discounts were rolled out to ease travel burdens, including 50 cents off per gallon for Valero Pay+ users in the Kerrville area from July 9 to 16, and $1 per gallon savings for all Fischer's Mini Mart team members, delivered via Shell Fuel Rewards discount cards. The company also launched "Mini Mart Sundays," offering $1 off per gallon at one rotating Mini Mart location each weekend through Aug. 10.

"Fischer's has always been more than a convenience store. We're a part of the communities we serve," said Rodney Fischer, owner of Fischer's Neighborhood Market and Mini Mart. "When our neighbors are hurting, we show up. We don't just want to offer help, we want to stand beside the people of Kerrville and the Hill Country for the long haul."

Beyond immediate aid, Fischer's has encouraged others to join in, placing donation boxes at registers in 31 San Antonio and New Braunfels area locations to collect loose change for continued flood relief. The initiative will run through Sept. 30, with all funds raised being donated directly to local support efforts.

OnCue team members present a check to Folds of Honor representatives

OnCue

From April through June, OnCue partnered with Folds of Honor to provide educational scholarships to families of America's fallen or disabled military and first responders. With every charitable cup purchased, OnCue donated 50 cents to this cause.  

OnCue's partnership with Folds of Honor makes a meaningful difference for military and first responder families by funding education through private schooling, tutoring, college education and technical or trade school programs. During the 2024-2025 academic school year, Folds of Honor Oklahoma awarded 410 educational scholarships, totaling more than $1.9 million in educational impact.  

"Folds of Honor is an excellent organization that honors those who serve us and their families," said OnCue President Laura Aufleger. "We are thankful to be able to take a small part in impacting such a great cause."  

This collaboration continues OnCue's tradition of giving back to the community. Over the past seven years, Stillwater, Okla.-based OnCue has contributed more than $468,000 to various nonprofit organizations through the charitable cup program.  

Parker's Kitchen 

Parker's Kitchen raised $360,000 to support injured local veterans in Georgia and South Carolina through a special partnership with Wounded Warrior Project. The company matched 25% of all customer donations to amplify the impact and to help even more veterans.

A promotional sign for Parker's Kitchen roundup campaign

The retailer also launched a new round-up campaign, which runs now through Oct. 31 at all its convenience stores. Proceeds from the latest campaign in Georgia and South Carolina will benefit Parker's House for Women in Savannah, Ga., a residential facility that is operated by Union Mission and provides emergency housing, counseling and comprehensive services for women experiencing homelessness. 

Proceeds from the Parker's Kitchen round-up campaign in Charleston, S.C., will be donated to Roper St. Francis Healthcare to provide healthcare for uninsured and underinsured residents across the Charleston area. The company will match 25% of all customer donations.

"When you shop at Parker's Kitchen, you know your money is staying local and making a positive impact by supporting incredible nonprofit organizations like the Parker's House for Women and Roper St. Francis Healthcare," said Parker's Kitchen founder and Executive Chairman Greg Parker. "We love giving back to the community and invite customers to join us by rounding up their transactions to the nearest dollar to help us make positive change across the region."

Parker's Kitchen round-up donations benefit a rotating series of nonprofit organizations through the Parker's Community Fund, which supports area 501(c)3 organizations dedicated to making a positive, measurable impact in four key focus areas: supporting education, expanding access to healthcare, reducing hunger and helping local veterans.

The United Family

The United Family held a company-wide donate-at-the-register campaign for Central Texas Flood Relief. All proceeds from the campaign supported relief efforts by the San Angelo Area Foundation and Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, the "Kerr County Flood Relief Fund." Over the Independence Day weekend, Central Texas was hit by intense thunderstorms that caused catastrophic flash flooding impacting thousands of people. 

In addition to running the campaign across all Texas and New Mexico locations, The United Family will make a lead gift of $10,000.

The United Family is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities across Texas and New Mexico. The company currently operates 100 retail grocery stores under four unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos and Albertsons Market. It also operates 40 convenience stores under three unique banners: United Express, Market Street Express, and Albertsons Market Express. 

