Community Service Spotlight: NATSO, Rutter's & The Spinx Co.

Rutter's

Rutter's Children's Charities donated $75,000 to Crispus Attucks Association to help fund the CA History & Culture Center building project, which will be an exhibit for local African-American culture.

Rutter's Children's Charities $75,000 donation to Crispus Attucks is the charities largest donation to date. The retailer holds several fundraising events and programs throughout the year as a way for employees, suppliers and customers to participate in charitable giving in their communities.

The annual fundraising events include Rutter's Children's Charities Golf Outing, Vote With Your Dollars, Rutter's charity cannister program and Secret Santa program. The fundraising dollars, along with Rutter's corporate charitable contributions, are used to help local charities with specific needs or projects throughout the year.

"Crispus Attucks is an important pillar of the York community, and we appreciate the amazing support they provide to our area," said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter's Children’s Charities. "We look forward to seeing their new building and the education that it will provide to the children in York."

York, Pa.-based Rutter's operates 82 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.

Sheetz

Sheetz launched a donation matching challenge of $60,000 to further its support of the Special Olympics. Customers at all of Sheetz’s 660-plus locations can support the Special Olympics through donation boxes near the register or by adding donations to their purchases through Oct. 31.

The donations will go directly toward supporting the Special Olympics chapters that are located within the six-state footprint Sheetz operates in: Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia, providing year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

"At Sheetz, we are deeply committed to supporting the communities that we serve," said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. "The Special Olympics has a great tradition of transforming the lives of thousands of individuals within our footprint. It’s an organization that has always been near and dear to our heart and we’re proud to continue supporting the Special Olympics and its members through this campaign."

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz has more than 24,000 employees. It operates 640-plus c-stores throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

The Spinx Co.

Greenville, S.C.-based The Spinx Co. will present the 22nd Annual Spinx Run Fest on Oct. 29. This year, the Spinx Run Fest will feature four races providing for all ages and skill levels.

"We are thrilled to be a part of another Spinx Run Fest this year and celebrate 50 amazing years with the Greenville Track Club [GTC]," said Stewart Spinks, founder and chairman of The Spinx Co. "Fifty years for both ourselves and GTC is a big milestone, we look forward to this event every year."

All races will start and finish at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. This year's races include the Swamp Rabbit Marathon, the USA Half Marathon, the Downtown 10K and the Big Pumpkin 5K. A refreshment and fresh food area, with post-race snacks provided by Spinx, will be available for participants in addition to prizes and giveaways following the event.

Sponsors of the 22nd Annual Spinx Run Fest include the Greenville Track Club, Bon Secours and Flying Melon Production.