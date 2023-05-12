Concordia Ascent Touch Coffee Machine

Concordia Beverage Systems rolls out a major update to its Ascent Touch bean-to-cup coffee machine: Concordia's Onboard Self Cleaning. The Ascent Touch uses four independent grinders to brew SCA Gold Cup Standard coffee in as little as 30 seconds. The new self-cleaning feature allows operators to schedule an automated daily cleaning cycle and eliminates the need for staff to manually clean the machine. Onboard Self Cleaning utilizes precise valve technology developed by Newton CFV, which allows for the use of a concentrated cleaning solution. By using smaller amounts of cleaner, the canister can keep an Ascent Touch machine clean for approximately six months before needing to be replaced.