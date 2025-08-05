Consumers' Perception of Fast Food Shifts

Key insights from the survey include:

Is the price right?

Nearly half of U.S. consumers (48%) say $5 to $8 is the sweet spot for a fast food meal. One-third of those earning less than $50,000 a year say a fast food meal should cost less than $5 to feel like a good deal.

Americans love fast food.

Eighty percent eat fast food at least once a month — with more than 40% having it four or more times each month.

McDonald's carries a heavy lead in fast-food visitation.

When asked which national QSR brand consumers most visit, 33% note that they visit McDonald's at least once per week. Chick-fil-A and Burger King are the next most frequently visited, with 20% of consumers saying they visit once per week, respectively.

Income also affects fast food frequency.

Among those earning more than $100,000, nearly three in 10 (28%) say they're eating fast food more now than a year ago. Meanwhile, 40% of those earning less than $50,000 say they're eating fast food less often — a higher rate than any other group.

Younger generations fuel QSR visits.

More than 45% of consumers under the age of 45 eat fast food more than four times per month, compared to 34% of consumers over the age 45 with the same visitation frequency.

Buy now, pay later gains traction.

Five percent of consumers say they order fast food for delivery multiple times per week — and among them, 60% have used a buy now, pay later service like Klarna or Afterpay to pay for it, suggesting this payment method is gaining traction in convenience-driven moments.

It's all about location, location, location.

The South and West regions eat the most fast food, with 10% of consumers in these regions reporting to eat it more than 10 times per month. The Northeast is more restrained: one in four say they eat fast food less than once a month.

"Fast food is no longer just a quick, cheap bite — it's increasingly seen as a micro-indulgence," said Nataly Kelly, chief marketing officer at Zappi. "Consumers are looking for unique twists on familiar favorites that feel worth the spend. The QSR brands that win will be the ones that balance value with menu innovation — offering products that feel satisfying, distinctive and priced right for today's consumer mindset."

Which Chicken Sandwich Rules the Roost?

In 2019, the chicken sandwich wars began when Popeyes introduced its chicken sandwich to the market, triggering initial competition from Chick-fil-A. In the months thereafter, nearly every major QSR brand began offering their own version of a chicken sandwich. Now, as inflation tightens consumers’ wallets, brands are meeting them head-on with smaller and more value-focused renditions of the popular products.