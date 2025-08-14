 Skip to main content

Consumers Shift Their Expectations Around DEI

Younger generations say they won't support a company that lacks a clear commitment to social and environmental causes.
Danielle Romano
NEW YORK — Emotional alignment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is essential for brands that want to earn consumers' trust and loyalty in today's divided landscape, according to new findings from Kantar, a leading evidence-based insights and consulting company.

Kantar uncovered that 62% of Generation Z and 57% of millennials say they won't support a company that lacks a clear commitment to social and environmental causes. At the same time, 66% of consumers implicitly love the idea of DEI, even if they don't always express it openly. 

The research reveals that while support for inclusion remains strong — especially among Gen Z, millennials and diverse communities — consumer expectations are shifting, and backlash risks are rising.

This evidence is a part of Kantar's newly launched "Consumer Reality Check," a multidisciplinary research and consulting initiative conducted in the United States throughout the first half of 2025. It combines quantitative surveys, neuroscience and digital analytics to uncover how Americans think, feel and act in response to DEI and inclusive marketing.

"In today's fast-evolving financial services landscape, being purpose-led isn't optional — it's essential. Kantar's research shows that consumers are looking for brands that move beyond statements to demonstrate real impact," said Lindsey Dickman, executive vice president at Kantar. "The path forward requires more than good intentions — it demands consistent, authentic action that reflects a brand's values at every touchpoint. Those that lead with purpose and integrity will earn deeper trust — and ultimately, long-term growth."

Eliminating DEI comes with risks.

According to recent findings published in "Risks of Retreat: The Enduring Inclusion Imperative" from Catalyst and NYU School of Law's Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, most U.S. business and legal leaders believe scaling back DEI initiatives increases corporate risk such as legal exposure, financial and talent loss, and reputational damage.

As Convenience Store News previously reported, findings uncovered:

  • Retention increases across generations, with younger employees increasingly more likely to stay long term at a company that supports DEI: Gen Z was 86%, millennials was 78%, Gen X was 71% and baby boomers was 64%.
  • C-suite leaders say DEI programs are positively correlated with improved financial performance (77%) and stronger customer loyalty (81%).
  • 88% of legal leaders and 83% of C-suite leaders say maintaining or expanding DEI is essential to mitigating legal risk.
  • 62% of C-suite leaders believe their organizations are increasing or holding steady on DEI; however, employees are more skeptical. 

