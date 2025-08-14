Consumers Shift Their Expectations Around DEI

NEW YORK — Emotional alignment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is essential for brands that want to earn consumers' trust and loyalty in today's divided landscape, according to new findings from Kantar, a leading evidence-based insights and consulting company.

Kantar uncovered that 62% of Generation Z and 57% of millennials say they won't support a company that lacks a clear commitment to social and environmental causes. At the same time, 66% of consumers implicitly love the idea of DEI, even if they don't always express it openly.

The research reveals that while support for inclusion remains strong — especially among Gen Z, millennials and diverse communities — consumer expectations are shifting, and backlash risks are rising.

This evidence is a part of Kantar's newly launched "Consumer Reality Check," a multidisciplinary research and consulting initiative conducted in the United States throughout the first half of 2025. It combines quantitative surveys, neuroscience and digital analytics to uncover how Americans think, feel and act in response to DEI and inclusive marketing.