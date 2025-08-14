Consumers Shift Their Expectations Around DEI
"In today's fast-evolving financial services landscape, being purpose-led isn't optional — it's essential. Kantar's research shows that consumers are looking for brands that move beyond statements to demonstrate real impact," said Lindsey Dickman, executive vice president at Kantar. "The path forward requires more than good intentions — it demands consistent, authentic action that reflects a brand's values at every touchpoint. Those that lead with purpose and integrity will earn deeper trust — and ultimately, long-term growth."
Eliminating DEI comes with risks.
According to recent findings published in "Risks of Retreat: The Enduring Inclusion Imperative" from Catalyst and NYU School of Law's Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, most U.S. business and legal leaders believe scaling back DEI initiatives increases corporate risk such as legal exposure, financial and talent loss, and reputational damage.
As Convenience Store News previously reported, findings uncovered:
- Retention increases across generations, with younger employees increasingly more likely to stay long term at a company that supports DEI: Gen Z was 86%, millennials was 78%, Gen X was 71% and baby boomers was 64%.
- C-suite leaders say DEI programs are positively correlated with improved financial performance (77%) and stronger customer loyalty (81%).
- 88% of legal leaders and 83% of C-suite leaders say maintaining or expanding DEI is essential to mitigating legal risk.
- 62% of C-suite leaders believe their organizations are increasing or holding steady on DEI; however, employees are more skeptical.