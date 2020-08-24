Contact Tracing: Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19 Within Your Workforce

Date: Monday, August 31st at 2:00 PM EDT

COVID-19 outbreaks are becoming part of the new normal that retailers, restaurants and hospitality organizations face on a daily basis. Identifying risk and notifying employees in a timely manner is critical to contain the spread. Masks, social distancing and other forms of PPE have been implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19, but what happens when someone in your workforce is affected? When time is of the essence, how can you get the information you need, quickly and accurately to ensure that employees feel informed and safe? Workforce management data and technology are a great place to start.



Kronos has developed a simple, effective approach: Technology-driven Contact Tracing. In this webinar you’ll learn about the new Kronos Employee Contact Tracing tool, how it works and what steps you can take to protect your employees.

