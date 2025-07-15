Convenience Chains Rank Among the Top 100 U.S. Retailers

[Read more: The Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2025]

Also taking spots on the list are West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc., a grocery retailer which operates Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores, at No. 34; Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle Inc., which sold its GetGo Café+Markets convenience store chain to Couche-Tard last month, at No. 46; and Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil Corp. at No. 87.

Taking the top three spots on this year's list are Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., Seattle-based Amazon.com and Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale.

The Top 100 Retailers are ranked by past 52/53-week annual retail sales. In almost all instances, sales used to rank companies are for retail activity in the United States only, according to NRF.