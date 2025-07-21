Convenience Channel Celebrates First Responders

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience store industry is saying a collective thank you to first responders this week.

On July 24, the U.S. c-store operators will unite for the seventh annual 24/7 Day, a nationwide celebration recognizing everyday heroes — including first responders, EMTs, doctors, nurses, 911 professionals and American Red Cross volunteers — who serve their communities around the clock.

Organized by the NACS Foundation, the day offers a visible show of gratitude from an industry also known for its 24/7 support of communities.

This year's theme is "We See You. We Thank You." The national 24/7 Day celebration raises awareness and recognizes these heroes from store retailers and industry suppliers. Across the country, more than 90 convenience retailing companies and brands representing 35,000 stores will have unique offers — such as free coffee, free meals or branded merchandise — for first responders and Red Cross volunteers in uniform or with a valid badge. The event will also raise awareness of, and donations for, the Red Cross.

As part of this year's celebration, the NACS Foundation debuted its First Responder of the Year Award program, honoring outstanding individuals who go above and beyond in service to their communities. The winner will be selected from nationwide nominations and receive free gas for a year in collaboration with NACS Foundation partner GSTV.

"Convenience stores often serve as lifelines in times of crisis — offering first responders a place to assess emergency situations, recharge, reconnect and stay fueled," said Kevin O'Connell, executive director of the NACS Foundation. "This celebration is about honoring a shared commitment to the communities we both serve."

Participating retailers each support 24/7 Day with a tailored offer to first responders. A full list of participants, as well as what each store is offering, is available at www.247day.org.