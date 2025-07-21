Convenience Channel Celebrates First Responders

Setting the Stage
At least one convenience store operator has announced how it is celebrating the day. Yesway, with Yesway and Allsup's stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska, is offering a free 34-ounce ore Hydration water to all first responders on July 24 and a free fountain drink of any size from July 21 to July 24.
These complimentary items are available to firefighters, doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals, Red Cross personnel, and 911 operators in uniform or with valid identification as a token of gratitude for their continued service and dedication.
"At Yesway, community support is central to our mission," said Tom Trkla, chairman, president and CEO of Fort Worth, Texas-based Yesway. "We are honored to stand alongside the NACS Foundation and our industry peers in celebrating 24/7 Day. First responders are the lifeblood of the communities we serve, and this annual tradition is one meaningful way we can express our gratitude for their courage, commitment and tireless efforts."
Leading supplier brands like Anheuser-Busch, Keurig Dr Pepper, Reynolds American and NENA are also joining the celebration through in-store activations, giveaways and national awareness efforts.
"Our continued partnership with the NACS Foundation and its member convenience stores is one of the strongest examples of how we ensure our incredible volunteers and other community heroes are recognized," said Nathan Measom, director of national cause marketing for the American Red Cross. "Whether it's responding to disasters, organizing blood drives or supporting families, our volunteers go above and beyond to serve others. Taking a moment to celebrate these everyday acts is incredibly important."
NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the United States, the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America.
Alexandria, Va.-based NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024.