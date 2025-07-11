Convenience Channel Cooks Up National Hot Dog Day Deals

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience retailers are ready to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 16) by offering a variety of special offers to help customers enjoy the summertime staple. Here's what's in store:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven is holding an extended celebration for loyalty program members. From July 8 through July 22, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can get a Big Bite hot dog for just $2 as part of the retailer's Slurpee $1 Days program.

Members can also save by getting a $5 Meal Deal, which includes two Value Grill items or one Big Bite hot dog, a bag of 7-Select Chips and a large Big Gulp.

