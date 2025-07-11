Convenience Channel Cooks Up National Hot Dog Day Deals
The rich history behind 7-Eleven's Big Bite hot dogs makes these offerings especially meaningful, the company said. 7-Eleven first began selling hot dogs in the early 1970s, but didn't introduce the iconic Big Bite and its signature roller grill until 1988. Made with a top-secret, all-beef recipe exclusively for 7-Eleven, the Big Bite hot dog quickly became a fan favorite. Approximately 100 million Big Bite hot dogs are served each year.
EG America
EG America is getting the National Hot Dog Day celebration started early. Guests can enjoy a sizzling deal of two juicy, all-beef hot dogs for just $3 at EG America locations nationwide on July 14.
"Hot dogs are an American favorite, and we're excited to celebrate National Hot Dog Day all week by offering this great deal for our guests," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR at EG America. "Whether you're hitting the road or just stopping in for a quick bite, our $3 hot dog week deal is a convenient, delicious way to enjoy this summertime staple."
The deals are available across Westborough, Mass.-based EG America's banners, including Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug and Sprint convenience stores.