Convenience Channel Cooks Up National Hot Dog Day Deals

Giveaways and discounts are available for the July 16 holiday.
Angela Hanson
Big Bite hot dog from 7-Eleven

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience retailers are ready to celebrate National Hot Dog Day (July 16) by offering a variety of special offers to help customers enjoy the summertime staple. Here's what's in store:

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven is holding an extended celebration for loyalty program members. From July 8 through July 22, members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards can get a Big Bite hot dog for just $2 as part of the retailer's Slurpee $1 Days program.

Members can also save by getting a $5 Meal Deal, which includes two Value Grill items or one Big Bite hot dog, a bag of 7-Select Chips and a large Big Gulp.

The rich history behind 7-Eleven's Big Bite hot dogs makes these offerings especially meaningful, the company said. 7-Eleven first began selling hot dogs in the early 1970s, but didn't introduce the iconic Big Bite and its signature roller grill until 1988. Made with a top-secret, all-beef recipe exclusively for 7-Eleven, the Big Bite hot dog quickly became a fan favorite. Approximately 100 million Big Bite hot dogs are served each year.

EG America

EG America is getting the National Hot Dog Day celebration started early. Guests can enjoy a sizzling deal of two juicy, all-beef hot dogs for just $3 at EG America locations nationwide on July 14.

"Hot dogs are an American favorite, and we're excited to celebrate National Hot Dog Day all week by offering this great deal for our guests," said Mendy Meriwether, vice president of food, dispensed beverage and QSR at EG America. "Whether you're hitting the road or just stopping in for a quick bite, our $3 hot dog week deal is a convenient, delicious way to enjoy this summertime staple."

The deals are available across Westborough, Mass.-based EG America's banners, including Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Quik Stop, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Tom Thumb, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug and Sprint convenience stores.

National Hot Dog Day at Love's

Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops is extending National Hot Dog Day festivities from July 14 to July 18 at select locations. Customers can redeem an offer for a free hot dog each day during the week through the Love's Connect mobile app.

Once the deal is added in the app, customers only need to scan the barcode at checkout to receive their free hot dog or roller grill item.

Rutter's

Rutter's is offering a combo deal of two hot dogs for $2.50 on National Hot Dog Day. The retailer is also adding six new hot dogs to its summer menu, available through Aug. 31.

