Convenience Retailers Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day

A variety of special offers are available for boneless and bone-in wings.
Angela Hanson
NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are serving up special offers for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, giving consumers the chance to save money while enjoying one of the channel's most popular prepared food options.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. is ready to satisfy wing lovers with crispy, mouthwatering deals with exclusive offers for members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards.

On July 29, members can visit participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes c-stores to get buy an eight-piece order of boneless wings and get a second eight-piece order free, or buy a five-piece order of bone-in wings and get a second five-piece order free.

Those who want wings with their wings can also buy two Red Bull beverages and get five bone-in wings for free.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores Inc. is giving customers the chance to enjoy boneless or bone-in chicken wings for just 50 cents. All they need to do is use the code "WINGS" when placing an order online or via Casey's mobile app.

Royal Farms

Chicken lovers everywhere a reason to celebrate a little longer — and stay golden — this summer, according to Royal Farms. The Mid-Atlantic convenience retailer known for its World-Famous chicken is launching National Wing Week, giving customers the chance to enjoy seven full days of bold flavor and crispy goodness from July 28 through Aug. 3.

The 2025 Wing Week headliner is a limited-time combo featuring three pieces of Royal Farms' iconic wings plus a side of golden Western Fries for just $4.

"One day isn't enough to celebrate wings," said Morgan Cannon, director of food service at Royal Farms. "This is Chickenpalooza season, and that means going sky high. Our customers expect bold flavor, and this deal brings the heat, the crunch, and the fries to back it up."

The offer is available to all customers at all Royal Farms locations, but ROFO Rewards members can earn rewards points for each purchase.

Additionally, to make Wing Week even more festive, limited-edition Chickenpalooza t-shirts and Royal Farms' mini chicken toys are available while supplies last.

