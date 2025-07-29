Convenience Retailers Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store operators are serving up special offers for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, giving consumers the chance to save money while enjoying one of the channel's most popular prepared food options.

7-Eleven Inc.

7-Eleven Inc. is ready to satisfy wing lovers with crispy, mouthwatering deals with exclusive offers for members of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards.

On July 29, members can visit participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes c-stores to get buy an eight-piece order of boneless wings and get a second eight-piece order free, or buy a five-piece order of bone-in wings and get a second five-piece order free.

Those who want wings with their wings can also buy two Red Bull beverages and get five bone-in wings for free.