Convenience Retailers Explore Options for Retail Media Networks

While some c-store retailers, such as 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc. and Casey's General Stores Inc., have opted to launch and operate their own RMN, other retailers either don't have the scale, staff or infrastructure to do so. These operators instead can participate in an aggregated network, such as Axonet, GSTV or TriggerPoint Media.

With roughly 160 million people shopping the channel each day, convenience stores are an ideal space for CPG suppliers to access customers and advertise their products, according to Kevin Struthers, cofounder and chief product officer of Axonet, a division of Chicago-based W. Capra Consulting Group.

"It's a very impulse buying retail outlet because when someone enters the store, they are demonstrating intent to buy something. People don't browse a c-store. They go in to buy something like a soda and are then open to impulse buying," he said.

Not only do brands that purchase advertising space on a retail media network get the opportunity to advertise to that audience, but they also get access to the data that comes from it — and in many cases, can tie the ad to purchases and measure the influence.

"There needs to be a measurement side to an RMN and infrastructure that offers proof of play," Struthers advised. "If Pepsi ran an ad, we can see what sales resulted from it and be able to attribute the performance to the ad running. What time did the ad run? When did it stop? Then, we can see the attribution window and if sales occurred during that."

The biggest benefits of either owning or joining a retail media network are monetizing first-party data, offering targeted advertising and the ability to measure customer engagement and insights, echoed Nick Paich, vice president of business development and industry relations at Austin, Texas-based TriggerPoint Media, which creates, installs and manages digital signage.

"Retailers are able to monetize their first-party data and the opportunity to reach customers during multiple phases of their path of purchase. Advertisers are willing to pay for this ability to develop targeted campaigns that meet not only their needs, but also those of their retail partners," he said.

The Owned & Operated Route

Some of the largest chains in the c-store industry have opted to run their own retail media network, utilizing the screens, signage and audio inside and outside their stores. Other retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Dollar General, CVS, Target, Kroger and Home Depot are doing the same.

"Retailers like Amazon and Walmart set the standard early on, but we are also seeing strong innovation from players like Target, Kroger and CVS," said Wiener. "These companies have built out full-scale media offerings with strong data, media inventory and reporting tools."

Owning and operating a retail media network takes scale, staff and technology. Digital screens in-store or at the pump, in-store audio, loyalty programs and mobile apps are key, along with the infrastructure to deliver the ads like a content management system. In some cases, larger chains are even offering off-site media, letting brands reach their audience beyond their own platforms.

"What they all have in common is a clear strategy, strong tech and a focus on long-term brand partnerships, not just ad sales," Wiener pointed out.

If a c-store chain is considering an RMN, the first thing to know is what the objective is — drive more sales, bring in ad revenue, or somewhere in between, according to Dan Trotzer, executive vice president of industry at GSTV, a forecourt video network based in Detroit. The second piece of the puzzle is to investigate what assets and technology are already in place.

"What do they have and what do they need, and then do the gaps warrant the investment or does a partnership make more sense?" Trotzer explained. "With fuel and convenience, a lot of retailers may have the media structure already at their stores, so they should do a deep dive in terms of what screens they already have and what technology is already installed."

The biggest challenge for a convenience retailer operating its own RMN is managing the data and having the ability to scale. CPG ad agencies are looking for both, but data is a priority, said Ed Collupy, owner of Boston-based Collupy System Solutions, which offers consulting services to the industry.

"All things data is a priority," he said, noting that CPG ad agencies and brands themselves are looking for data to fully evaluate the effectiveness of the ads they are running and gauge how an ad "translates into product in cart being checked out." They want data that goes across all regions of the country and includes all demographics and all types of retailers, big and small.

Joining an Aggregated Network

For retailers that don't have the scale, staff or technology to run their own retail media network, there are options available that can enable them to offer ads and impact sales.

Companies such as Axonet, GSTV and TriggerPoint Media give retailers the ability to participate in an RMN without having to take it on themselves. While GSTV is on screens at the forecourt with 115 million unique viewers per month, TriggerPoint Media and Axonet offer multiple touchpoints.

"An aggregated retail network is where we build the back end and then add multiple retailers to that to get the necessary scale and numbers of consented customers for a national footprint," said Axonet's Struthers. "If you have consented customers and a loyalty program, you could get started with that and the coupon program. Then, you take your return and invest [it] into building more digital screens and other touchpoints."

Westborough, Mass.-based EG America, which owns and operates 1,500-plus convenience stores across 30 states, is an Axonet client. The retailer runs campaigns against its loyalty profiles and in-store media campaigns for both digital signage and in-store audio, Struthers noted.

GSTV works primarily in the fuel and convenience market, although the company recently announced partnerships with electric vehicle companies. The goal is to provide promotional messages to get people into the store and buy higher-margin products, said Trotzer.

"From an offer standpoint, we have daypart specific promotions to make messaging unique to the stores and it can be coordinated with national brands, as well as the c-store brand," he added.

Once a retailer defines their objectives for a retail media network and surveys their inventory to see what technology and resources they already have available, it is easier to decide between going it alone or jumping into an established program, said Paich of TriggerPoint Media.

"There are a lot of moving parts. If a retailer doesn't have resources to manage it from top to bottom, they need to work with companies that can help them in order to ensure that the experience is positive for their advertiser partners and their customers," he said.