Convenience Retailers Express More Optimism for 2025 Beverage Sales

NEW YORK — Retailers have higher hopes for beverage sales this year as the months pass by.

According to Goldman Sachs' second quarter Beverage Bytes survey, beverage sales trends in the convenience store channel accelerated in the second quarter to +3.4% — vs. +1.0% in the first — which in turn drove retailers' more optimistic growth outlook this year by roughly 70 basis points to +3.7% vs the firm's Q1 survey.

The most recent "Beverage Bytes" survey represents approximately 37,000 retail locations or roughly 25% of the c-store channel.

"Retailers' more optimistic growth outlook this year doesn't come as much of a surprise given the much improved weather trends recently — which helped support strong demand over the 4th of July holiday weekend — though the challenging (and volatile) macro environment remains an area of concern," said Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs.

She pointed out that, similar to previous surveys, "energy drink category trends remain top of mind — particularly given very strong scanner data trends of late — and encouragingly retailers indicated that industry-wide trends further accelerated in the second quarter to +12% (vs. +7% in the fourth quarter of 2024)."