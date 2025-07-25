Convenience Retailers Express More Optimism for 2025 Beverage Sales
Improved weather trends are contributing to the upswing, according to Goldman Sachs' latest "Beverage Bytes" survey.
Additionally, this marks the fourth consecutive quarter of sequentially faster energy drink category demand, according to retailers. "As a result, retailers now expect very strong +12% energy drink category growth this year (vs. 7% from our Q1 survey), which would mark a significant acceleration vs. 2024 (+6%)," Herzog said.
Notably takeaways from the second quarter "Beverage Bytes" survey include:
- The pricing environment remains broadly healthy/rational across major beer/flavored malt beverage manufacturers, with most retailers expecting incremental pricing by brewers this year — albeit largely at moderate (less than 3%) rates;
- More retailers (60% vs, 36% in Q1) are not seeing any signs of promotional activity picking up in the non-alcoholic beverage space, and most retailers now expect manufacturers will continue to push through more pricing this year vs. starting to promote more;
- Retailers are broadly split on the current promotional environment across alcoholic beverages, and retailers are evenly split on whether brewers will push through incremental pricing this year (vs. starting to promote more);
- Retailers are incrementally more upbeat on their outlook for traffic this year, coinciding with their beverage sales growth outlook, with traffic now expected to grow by +1.1% (vs. +0.1% in the previous survey);
- Retailers allocated more space to non-alcoholic beverages in spring resets this year (+1.6%), led by energy drinks (as seen with prior surveys), with similar shelf/cooler space growth trends for alcoholic beverages;
- The majority of retailers plan to increase space allocation for the better-for-you soda category this year;
- Beer category sales trends modestly decelerated in the second quarter vs. the first quarter, which in turn drove a slightly more tempered growth outlook for the category this year; and
- Hard Seltzer category growth was down -3% year over year in the quarter (vs. -6% year over year in Q1), and retailers now expect category sales to decline -1% year over year in 2025 vs. 3% in the previous Q1 survey.
"Retailer sentiment remains broadly stable on beverages in Q2 (vs Q1) — though macro headwinds remain a concern," Herzog added.