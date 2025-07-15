 Skip to main content

Convenience Retailers Rank Among NRF Top 100

The annual list is based on U.S. sales.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several convenience industry players, including four c-store retailers, have landed on The National Retail Federation's (NRF) 2025 NRF Top 100 Retailers list.

Compiled by Kantar, it ranks the industry's largest companies according to 2024 U.S. sales. "I would say you could take last year's list and just flip it over for 2025," said David Marcotte, senior vice president of global retail and technology for Kantar. 

The convenience retailers take top spots are:

  • 7-Eleven Inc. (No. 20): The Irving, Texas-based company saw $29.39 billion in U.S. sales in 2024.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (No. 43): The Laval, Quebec-based company saw $11.4 billion in U.S. sales in 2024.
  • Army and Air Force Exchange Service (No. 51): The Dallas-based retailer saw $8.28 billion in U.S. sales in 2024.
  • Casey's General Stores Inc. (No. 80): The Ankeny, Iowa-based company saw $5.52 billion in U.S. sales in 2024. 
 [Read more: The Top 100 Convenience Store Chains of 2025]

Also taking spots on the list are West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee Inc., a grocery retailer which operates Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores, at No. 34; Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle Inc., which sold its GetGo Café+Markets convenience store chain to Couche-Tard last month, at No. 46; and Spring, Texas-based ExxonMobil Corp. at No. 87.

Taking the top three spots on this year's list are Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., Seattle-based Amazon.com and Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco Wholesale.

The Top 100 Retailers are ranked by past 52/53-week annual retail sales. In almost all instances, sales used to rank companies are for retail activity in the United States only, according to NRF.

