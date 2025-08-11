Convenience Store Chains Land on Fastest Growing Retailers List

The convenience retailers appearing on this year's list are:

No. 4 Shell

U.S. sales growth (2024 vs. 2023): 26.8%

U.S. sales added (millions 2024 vs. 2023): $53

2024 U.S. retail sales (millions): $249

2023 U.S. retail sales (millions): $197

Note: Reflects Shell's acquisition of Timewise stores from Landmark and Brewer from Brewer Oil Co. effective fiscal year 2024

No. 9 QuikTrip Corp.

U.S. sales growth (2024 vs. 2023): 10.9%

U.S. sales added (millions 2024 vs. 2023): $249

2024 U.S. retail sales (millions): $2,537

2023 U.S. retail sales (millions): $2,287

No. 17 ampm

U.S. sales growth (2024 vs. 2023): 8.8%

U.S. sales added (millions 2024 vs. 2023): $279

2024 U.S. retail sales (millions): $3,434

2023 U.S. retail sales (millions): $3,156

No. 23 Wawa Inc.

U.S. sales growth (2024 vs. 2023): 7.9%

U.S. sales added (millions 2024 vs. 2023): $185

2024 U.S. retail sales (millions): $2,532

2023 U.S. retail sales (millions): $2,347

Shell, QuikTrip, ampm and Wawa are all newcomers to the list in 2025.

"This year's Hot 25 list is composed of a mix of new and returning retailers that have grown by adapting to the needs of their customers and enhancing the overall shopping experience," said Kantar Senior Vice President of Global Retail and Technology David Marcotte. "Successful retailers will need to continue to invest in in-store technology, offer greater convenience and provide employee management trainings."

The complete 2025 Hot 25 Retailers List is available online.

Rankings are determined by year-over-year percentage increases in domestic sales. Retailer sales and growth figures are based on Kantar’s Retail IQ integrated research methodology. Kantar estimates sales of privately held companies, franchise sales and domestic sales when the figures are not self-reported. This removes the impact of the companies’ investments in international operations from the growth rankings to give a true perspective on the situation in the U.S. retail market.

