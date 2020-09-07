Convenience Store News Hall of Famer Pat Cordle Announces Retirement

SHELTON, Conn. — Industry veteran Pat Cordle will retire on Nov. 1 after 35 years with BIC North America.

Cordle, who entered his current role as vice president – field sales convenience in 2009, joined BIC in 1986 as retail sales representative. During his tenure, Cordle served 13 roles on BIC's sales and marketing teams.

"Pat is beloved by team members across the organization," said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America. "Although it's bittersweet to say goodbye to Pat, I want to publicly thank him for his service and dedication to serving our customers over the past 34 years."

Cordle's commitment to the c-store industry has been instrumental. He has served on multiple boards, including the Convenience Distribution Association and NACS, and was inducted into the supplier wing of the Convenience Store News Industry Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2013, Cordle helped launch the inaugural CSNews Top Women in Convenience awards program, which has honored more than 300 female leaders.

BIC Vice President of Commercial Capabilities Jason Rice will succeed Cordle, taking over leadership of the BIC sales team serving the convenience channel across the United States.