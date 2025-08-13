Convenience Store News Names the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience

CHICAGO — The 2025 class of Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) consists of 42 up-and-comers from 27 convenience store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies, Convenience Store News announced today.

Now in its eighth year, the goal of the FLIC program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large. The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers that highlighted achievements made between May 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025.

The 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience are: