Convenience Store News Names the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience

This year’s class includes 42 rising stars representing 27 industry companies.
CHICAGO — The 2025 class of Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) consists of 42 up-and-comers from 27 convenience store industry retailer, distributor and supplier companies, Convenience Store News announced today.

Now in its eighth year, the goal of the FLIC program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of c-store industry leaders by providing a forum for talented young business people to hone their leadership talent, while recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders.

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large. The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers that highlighted achievements made between May 1, 2024 and April 30, 2025. 

The 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

  • Daniel Ansong, Manager, IT Security, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
  • Lisa Blakeley-Snyder, Head of Recruiting, Road Ranger
  • Meredith Canova, IT Project Manager II, EG America
  • Nick Capristo, Senior Product Manager, Emerging Technologies, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Cat Carlson, Product Manager, ICX Experience Team, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
  • Charles Conlon, Director, Finance, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
  • Caitlin Crutchfield, Manager, Strategic Sourcing, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Thomas Denardo, National Service Manager, Everest Ice and Water Systems
  • Jimmy Dugal, Financial Planning & Analysis Manager, Parker’s Kitchen
  • Ashley Evans, Fresh Food & Dispensed Beverage Manager, bp Products North America
  • Madison Everett, Director of Category Management – Packaged Beverage, Alcohol & Dairy, EG America
  • Jordan Fitzsimmons, Product Manager, Digital Experience, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
  • Nate Flick, Owner, Godega Market
  • Korynne Foote, TA Project Manager – Employment Branding & Recruitment Marketing, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Amanda Funderburg, Fuel Manager, Coastal Carolina Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Ashley Holmes, Foodservice Sales Manager, Harbor Wholesale
  • Stephen Huetz, Brand Manager, Dutch Masters, Dutch & Phillies Cigars, ITG Brands
  • Raeleigh Joyce, Corporate Services Supervisor, EG America
  • Lawson Kluttz, Director, External Relations, Reynolds American Inc.
  • Jessica Lannigan, Regional Environmental Manager, GPM Investments LLC
  • Brittany Luke, Senior Graphic Designer, Krispy Krunchy Chicken
  • Sean Lyons, Fuel Pricing Analyst, EG America
  • Matt McHale, Assortment Manager, Water & Front End, Wawa Inc.
  • Cameron McNamara, Associate Manager, Third Party Implementation, Altria Group Distribution Co.
  • Skyler Mills, Senior Account Manager, Primo Brands
  • Angelica Morrow, Director of Marketing, Bosselman Enterprises/Pump & Pantry
  • Bre Otero, Director of Revenue & Global Marketing, PDI Technologies
  • Patrick Raycroft, Partner, W. Capra & CEO/Cofounder, Axonet
  • Nick Rech, Regional Sales Manager, Johnsonville LLC
  • Michael Rzeznik, Cofounder & Chief Technology Officer, Rovertown
  • Justin Shelton, Director of Finance & Planning, Global Franchise, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Amanda St. Romain, Marketing Director, St. Romain Oil Co./Y-Not Stop
  • Emily Trotz, Senior Manager, Digital Programs, Altria Group Distribution Co.
  • Joseph Truesdell, Social Engagement Manager, QuikTrip Corp.
  • Lauren Tycom, Manager, Replenishment, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Alex Vanick, Field Category Manager, Northern Tier Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K
  • Austin Wagner, Retail & Dealer Representative, Wagner Oil Co.
  • Jessica Weese, Field Sales Merchandiser, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Katie Wells, Senior Demand Planner, Casey’s General Stores Inc.
  • Elaine Williams, Manager, Talent Management, 7-Eleven Inc.
  • Michael Wood, Advertising Specialist, Hot Spot Convenience Stores
  • Hussein Yatim, Vice President, Yatco 

All the honorees will be prominently recognized in the November/December issue of Convenience Store News and then celebrated at the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, taking place Dec. 8-9 in Austin, Texas. The summit will precede Convenience Store News2025 Hall of Fame gala dinner and induction ceremony, honoring retailer inductee Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB Stores, and Chris Hobson, president and CEO of Core-Mark International. 

Supporters of the 2025 Future Leaders in Convenience program include founding and presenting sponsor Reynolds American Inc. and silver sponsors Altria Group Distribution Co., Core-Mark International, Swedish Match and The Hershey Co. 

