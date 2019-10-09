Convenience Store News’ Parent Company Appoints New CEO

CHICAGO, Ill. — Convenience Store News’ parent company, EnsembleIQ, has appointed Jennifer Litterick to the role of chief executive officer. This leadership appointment is effective immediately and follows the departure of David Shanker, who held the role since February 2018.

Litterick previously served as EnsembleIQ’s chief commercial officer and president of North American Retail Vertical. EnsembleIQ is a leading business intelligence platform serving the retail, consumer goods, health care, foodservice, pharmacy and hospitality industries focused on helping customers solve big problems and inspiring bold ideas.

“We are fortunate to have someone of Jennifer Litterick’s caliber and experience step up to lead EnsembleIQ,” said Mike Foster, an EnsembleIQ board member. “We are at a pivotal moment and during this time of transformation, there is no better person to steer EnsembleIQ into renewed growth.

“Jennifer is a proven leader with extensive media experience, vision, industry knowledge and the ability to bring people together. She is a customer-focused communicator with natural leadership capabilities and a track record of strong execution,” Foster continued. “Furthermore, she has been on the executive leadership team for the past two years and has successfully grown businesses in both Canada and the U.S.”

Litterick joined Rogers Media, one of EnsembleIQ’s formative acquisitions, in 2009 as publisher of Canadian Grocer magazine, later becoming group publisher for its marketing and retail titles in 2013. She left the company to serve as a partner at strategic consulting firm Pinpoint Solutions Group, then returned to the frontlines of B2B media in 2017 with the newly established EnsembleIQ, where she became president, Canadian Operations and then president, North American Retail Vertical.

“We have the top brands in our sectors across North America and we will continue to deliver on the promise of providing compelling, intelligent and engaging content and insights to help drive growth for the industries we serve,” Litterick said. “I am honored and excited to be at the helm of EnsembleIQ. I have had the privilege of working closely with the EnsembleIQ team of talented people and look forward to continuing our journey together as we execute our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead.”

EnsembleIQ, a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, operates an integrated network of media brands across all retail sectors and leverages its scale to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence to help clients achieve growth.