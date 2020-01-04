Press enter to search
COPING WITH COVID-19: The Convenience Store Industry in Action

04/01/2020

Date: Friday, April 3rd at 2:00 PM EDT 

Convenience store retailers are rapidly adapting to the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Terms like containment, mitigation, lockdown, flattening the infection curve and social distancing have surreally become part of everyday lexicon. Deserted city streets, empty store shelves, closed bars and restaurants, postponed sports and entertainment events are all part of what many are calling the new normal.
 
COVID-19 presents an unprecedented challenge to all retailers. How are c-stores dealing with this crisis?
 
Find out from industry leaders how they are guiding their businesses through the daily changes presented by the virus regarding their customers, employees and suppliers.
 
Come away from this webinar with information to help you understand what others, who are sharing similar experiences, are doing and how to think about expected uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead.

Speakers:

