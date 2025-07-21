Core-Mark Selects Four Emerging Brands for Curated Program

Submissions for the 2025 cohort opened in April. Out of 168 entries, seven finalists were selected for in-person presentations at Core-Mark’s headquarters in Westlake. Four winners were chosen. They are:

Pholicious

Headquartered in Houston, PhoLicious is food startup founded in May 2021 by husband-and-wife team Anh and Joseph Trousdale, born out of their desire to enjoy authentic, homemade Vietnamese pho without investing hours in preparation during their hectic lives as essential workers amid the pandemic. Leveraging generation-spanning family recipes from Anh's mother, "Mamma Thu," they crafted a proprietary bouillon blend and included real beef tallow or chicken fat in their instant noodle bowls, which cook in as little as five minutes and are enhanced with spices, hoisin, sriracha, dried onions and chopsticks for a full pho experience.

Simply Protein

SimplyProtein is a Toronto-founded, plant-based nutrition-snack brand launched in 2002 and now distributed across Canada and the United States. It offers a range of Non-GMO Project‑verified, gluten‑free snacks — spanning crunchy bars, crispy bars, baked bars, keto energy bites, kids bars, tortilla chips and pea‑protein shakes — each typically delivering 11 grams to 15 grams of plant protein, 1 gram to 3 grams of sugar, and around 150 to 220 calories. Its rapid North American growth and focus on clean, functional snacking earned it Good Housekeeping's 2025 Snack Award and recognition for its innovative high-protein tortilla chips.

UNiTE Food

UNiTE Food is an award-winning brand founded by Clara Paye in 2020 in Orange County, Calif. Each bar delivers 10 grams of protein, is gluten-free, rich in fiber and crafted to be a wholesome grab-and-go option. With flavors like Churro, Mexican Hot Chocolate, Baklava, Bubble Tea and PB & Jelly, UNiTE brings nostalgic, worldly tastes to life. UNiTEwas named best protein bar by Good Housekeeping's snack awards in back-to-back years and best protein bar for Men by Men's Health magazine.

VALR Energy

VALR Energy is a health and wellness beverage startup specializing in nitrogen-infused fruit‑juice energy drinks that offer 175 milligrams of natural caffeine, B and C vitamins, amino acids, antioxidants, and no added sugars or carbonation — promising smooth, focused energy without the typical jitters, bloating or crash, the company said. Launched in late 2024, VALR Energy has quickly positioned itself as a performance-oriented lifestyle choice blending product, community and athlete support to foster an authentic high-performance brand culture.

The Curated program offers winners exclusive industry insights, onboarding support and exposure through Core-Mark's regional Expo tradeshows, national Promo Power promotional catalog and high-profile events such as the 2025 NACS booth.

Winners will also enjoy a prominent presence in Core-Mark's Center of Excellence, further establishing their brand in the convenience space.

Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small-format stores that carry convenience products.