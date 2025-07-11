Corrective Statements Period for Tobacco Retailers Ends
"With the implementation period under the settlement agreement ending on June 30, 2025, this means that retailers can remove corrective statement signs from their stores on or after July 1, 2025, but not prior to July 1, 2025. The signs do not need to be retained by retailers but can be discarded," explained Thomas Briant, the legal representative for NATO on the Corrective Statements Working Group.
The corrective statements were a result of a 1999 civil racketeering lawsuit against the largest U.S. cigarette companies, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Following a 2004-2005 trial, the court found that the cigarette companies had defrauded consumers about the health dangers associated with cigarette smoking, according to the DOJ.
The point-of-sale corrective statements remedy was the last one issued by the trial court to be implemented. Starting in 2017, the corrective statements also appeared as ads on TV and in newspapers, on cigarette packages, and on the companies' websites and cigarette-brand social media pages, as Convenience Store News previously reported.