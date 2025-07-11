 Skip to main content

Corrective Statements Period for Tobacco Retailers Ends

The point-of-sales have been required since October 2023.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
An example of cigarette corrective statements

NATIONAL REPORT — After nearly two years of displaying corrective statement signs, tobacco retailers can now take them down. 

In a message on July 1, the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) alerted members that the implementation period had expired. As the association noted, the settlement agreement reached by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris USA Inc., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC required the corrective statement signs to be displayed at retail since Oct. 1, 2023. 

The implementation period ran for 21 months, a timeline that ended June 30, 2025, NATO added. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

"With the implementation period under the settlement agreement ending on June 30, 2025, this means that retailers can remove corrective statement signs from their stores on or after July 1, 2025, but not prior to July 1, 2025. The signs do not need to be retained by retailers but can be discarded," explained Thomas Briant, the legal representative for NATO on the Corrective Statements Working Group.

The corrective statements were a result of a 1999 civil racketeering lawsuit against the largest U.S. cigarette companies, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Following a 2004-2005 trial, the court found that the cigarette companies had defrauded consumers about the health dangers associated with cigarette smoking, according to the DOJ.

The point-of-sale corrective statements remedy was the last one issued by the trial court to be implemented. Starting in 2017, the corrective statements also appeared as ads on TV and in newspapers, on cigarette packages, and on the companies' websites and cigarette-brand social media pages, as Convenience Store News previously reported. 

Related Topics

Business Topic

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds