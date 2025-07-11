Corrective Statements Period for Tobacco Retailers Ends

NATIONAL REPORT — After nearly two years of displaying corrective statement signs, tobacco retailers can now take them down.

In a message on July 1, the National Association of Tobacco Outlets (NATO) alerted members that the implementation period had expired. As the association noted, the settlement agreement reached by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Altria Group Inc., Philip Morris USA Inc., R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and ITG Brands LLC required the corrective statement signs to be displayed at retail since Oct. 1, 2023.

The implementation period ran for 21 months, a timeline that ended June 30, 2025, NATO added.