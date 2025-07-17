 Skip to main content

Couche-Tard Calls Off Pursuit of Seven & i Holdings

The Tokyo-based parent company of 7-Eleven reaffirms its commitment to its North American c-store business.
Melissa Kress
LAVAL, Quebec — It looks like a convenience channel mega-merger is not in the cards for 2025. 

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. withdrew its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. due to a lack of constructive engagement, the Laval-based parent company of Circle K announced on July 16.

The proposal, which has been on the table since last summer, would have united the global Circle K brand with retail powerhouse 7-Eleven Inc. After an initial offer of roughly $38.5 billion, or $14.86 per share, Couche-Tard raised the bid to approximately $47 billion in October 2024. 

After some stops and starts, a potential tie-up took a step forward this spring when the companies signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that included customary and appropriate provisions, including a "standstill," the detailed terms of which remained confidential. The NDA was meant to facilitate information-sharing beyond the information already being provided to potential divestiture package buyers, Seven & i stated at the time.

Now, a little more than two months later, Couche-Tard is taking its proposal off the table. In a letter to Seven & I's board of directors, Couche-Tard said it believes "a combination of Seven & i Holdings (7&i) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) would create a global leader in convenience with the ability to better serve our stakeholders, grow the 7-Eleven brand and generate value for our respective shareholders."

However, it went on to explain that "since entering into the NDA, there has been no sincere or constructive engagement from 7&i that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by 7&i representatives, including in the July 11, 2025, earnings call in which 7&i noted it is 'seriously' considering our proposal."

The letter further stated that "the quantity and substance of the permitted due diligence, including at two tightly constrained management meetings, have been negligible. Rather, you have engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay, to the great detriment of 7&i and its shareholders. We believe this approach reinforces our concerns about your approach to governance. Based on this persistent lack of good faith engagement, we are withdrawing our proposal."

Seven & i confirmed that Couche-Tard ended discussions and withdrew its proposal to acquire the Tokyo-based company. "While we are disappointed by ACT's decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterizations, we are not surprised. Since ACT initially made its proposal, there have been significant changes in the global economy, exchange rates and financing markets," Seven & i said in a statement.

"As ACT noted on its most recent earnings call, conditions in key markets have deteriorated since last year. The Special Committee consistently engaged in good faith and constructively with ACT to explore the possibility of reaching a deal that could be consummated and that would benefit our shareholders. At the same time, we were always honest about the extraordinary antitrust hurdles a potential transaction would face, including the protracted timeframe to move through the regulatory process," the company added. 

Seven & i also reaffirmed its commitment to maximize value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. "We remain fully committed to our standalone value creation plan, which we have been pursing in parallel, and to unlocking the value of our businesses, including our North American convenience store business," it said. 

