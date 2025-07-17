Couche-Tard Calls Off Pursuit of Seven & i Holdings
However, it went on to explain that "since entering into the NDA, there has been no sincere or constructive engagement from 7&i that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by 7&i representatives, including in the July 11, 2025, earnings call in which 7&i noted it is 'seriously' considering our proposal."
The letter further stated that "the quantity and substance of the permitted due diligence, including at two tightly constrained management meetings, have been negligible. Rather, you have engaged in a calculated campaign of obfuscation and delay, to the great detriment of 7&i and its shareholders. We believe this approach reinforces our concerns about your approach to governance. Based on this persistent lack of good faith engagement, we are withdrawing our proposal."
Seven & i confirmed that Couche-Tard ended discussions and withdrew its proposal to acquire the Tokyo-based company. "While we are disappointed by ACT's decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterizations, we are not surprised. Since ACT initially made its proposal, there have been significant changes in the global economy, exchange rates and financing markets," Seven & i said in a statement.
"As ACT noted on its most recent earnings call, conditions in key markets have deteriorated since last year. The Special Committee consistently engaged in good faith and constructively with ACT to explore the possibility of reaching a deal that could be consummated and that would benefit our shareholders. At the same time, we were always honest about the extraordinary antitrust hurdles a potential transaction would face, including the protracted timeframe to move through the regulatory process," the company added.
Seven & i also reaffirmed its commitment to maximize value for its shareholders and other stakeholders. "We remain fully committed to our standalone value creation plan, which we have been pursing in parallel, and to unlocking the value of our businesses, including our North American convenience store business," it said.