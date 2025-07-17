Couche-Tard Calls Off Pursuit of Seven & i Holdings

LAVAL, Quebec — It looks like a convenience channel mega-merger is not in the cards for 2025.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. withdrew its proposal to acquire Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. due to a lack of constructive engagement, the Laval-based parent company of Circle K announced on July 16.

The proposal, which has been on the table since last summer, would have united the global Circle K brand with retail powerhouse 7-Eleven Inc. After an initial offer of roughly $38.5 billion, or $14.86 per share, Couche-Tard raised the bid to approximately $47 billion in October 2024.

After some stops and starts, a potential tie-up took a step forward this spring when the companies signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that included customary and appropriate provisions, including a "standstill," the detailed terms of which remained confidential. The NDA was meant to facilitate information-sharing beyond the information already being provided to potential divestiture package buyers, Seven & i stated at the time.

Now, a little more than two months later, Couche-Tard is taking its proposal off the table. In a letter to Seven & I's board of directors, Couche-Tard said it believes "a combination of Seven & i Holdings (7&i) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (ACT) would create a global leader in convenience with the ability to better serve our stakeholders, grow the 7-Eleven brand and generate value for our respective shareholders."