Couche-Tard to Divest 35 Sites to Move GetGo Deal Forward

The FTC's proposed consent order requires that:

The divestiture take place no later than 20 days after the acquisition closes;

Couche-Tard must maintain the economic viability, marketability and competitiveness of each divested station until the sale to Majors is complete;

Couche-Tard must not reacquire any divested station for a period of 10 years; and

Couche-Tard must provide advance notice to the FTC before acquiring any retail fuel stations it designates as competitively significant in the local markets of the divested stations for 10 years.

"This anticompetitive acquisition threatened to make Americans pay more at the pump by raising fuel prices," said Daniel Guarnera, director of the FTC's bureau of competition. "The FTC's action today preserves competition between gas stations that is critical for keeping fuel prices in check. The FTC will keep a watchful eye on retail fuel markets to make sure American consumers can spend less on gas and keep more money in their pockets."

Building a New Business Unit

GetGo's approximately 3,500 employees and 270 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana will make up a new, separate business unit within Couche-Tard's U.S. store network, the retailer said. Mike Maraldo, a 33-year Giant Eagle veteran who has served as vice president of operations for GetGo since 2022, will lead the business unit under the same title.

GetGo's senior operations leaders, management and functional support staff will continue to be based at Giant Eagle's corporate campus in Cranberry Township, Pa., in a separate, dedicated space.

"GetGo has built an extraordinary brand on the strength of a best-in-class food program, an exceptional store experience and a compelling offer activated by an amazing team that is passionate about their customers and communities," said Alex Miller, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. "We are very pleased to welcome them to the Couche-Tard team, looking forward to supporting and enabling their continued growth and success and eager to learn from their insights and experience as we strive to make our customers' lives a little easier every day."

GetGo's brand, programs and offers, including the myPerks loyalty program that the brand shares with Giant Eagle, will continue.

"GetGo has been an important part of Giant Eagle's history, and we thank all 3,500 GetGo and WetGo Team Members for the valuable work they have done," said Bill Artman, president and CEO of Giant Eagle. "Couche-Tard is a great fit for GetGo. Their deep understanding of consumer needs and their passion for the brand and the myPerks loyalty program will help GetGo continue its success and growth."

Giant Eagle Inc., ranked among the top 40 on Forbes magazine's largest private corporations list, is one of the nation's largest food retailers and distributors with approximately $11.4 billion in annual sales. Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle has grown to be a leading food, fuel and pharmacy retailer in the region with more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.

Circle K is a global banner of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. Approximately 13,100 locations offer road transportation fuel.

ACT is No. 2 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.