Couche-Tard Ramps Up New Fresh Food Concept at Circle K Stores

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s convenience store network rang up strong same-store merchandise sales despite the challenges the global novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We had an exceptional quarter, I think both financially and operationally, as we see an increase in shopping occasions and solid execution by our teams to take advantage of changing consumer behaviors during this COVID period," President and CEO Brian Hannasch said during the company's first quarter earnings call on Sept.1.

The same-store merchandise sales numbers were primarily driven by larger basket sizes as consumer consolidated shopping trips, he added.

In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2021, Couche-Tard's same-store merchandise revenues increased 7.7 percent in the United States, 3.4 percent in Europe and 19.9 percent in Canada compared to the same quarter last year.

This growth was due to the gradual reopening of the economies in which the retailers operates, the continued strength in the average basket size as customers relied more on the proximity of its locations to fill their needs and as Couche-Tard adapted its offer to address these new demands, according to Hannasch.

Several categories showed strength, especially alcohol, packaged beverages, lottery and various grocery items — in addition to tobacco, specifically in Canada, he added.

"We've also worked hard to drive more traffic to our locations through increased awareness of our loyalty programs and ensuring we remain focused on our core value proposition," the chief executive said.

As COVID-19 drove consumers to consolidate shopping trips, the company continued to see a switch from dispensed beverages to packaged beverages and larger package sizes for future consumption.

As a result, packaged beverages continued its double-digit growth in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, according to Hannasch, driven by energy and carbonated soft drinks which maintained a strong upward trend.

In age-restricted products, alcohol beverages continued to grow at a rapid pace as consumers shift from on-premise restaurant and bar consumption to purchasing c-stores. More specifically, he pointed out, beer and hard seltzers turned in strong performances during the quarter.

Cigarettes and other tobacco products also experienced strong demand in the three-month period. Cigarettes sales grew in all geographies, although not at the pace of the other categories in the U.S., he reported.

Fuels

On the forecourt, same-store volume in the quarter remained negative due to the impact of COVID-19 on miles driven. However, the retailer is seeing some improvement in demand in portions of its network as those areas return to more normal operations, particularly in Europe, according to Hannasch.

First quarter same-store fuel volumes decreased 21.2 percent in the U.S., 12.4 percent in Europe and 25.6 percent in Canada compared to last year. Despite the declines, the retailer continues to realize "healthy fuel margins" across its network, he added.

During the quarter, Couche-Tard also converted more locations to the Circle K fuel brand, bringing the total to more than 2,350 sites in North America.

"We continue to be pleased with this fuel rebranding effort as a driver of traffic to our sites and as a way to increase overall brand awareness and loyalty from our customers," Hannasch said.

Fuel customers are also benefiting from promotional loyalty moves. Notably, Circle K's Easy Pay program delivered increased trip frequency and growing transaction size vs. non-Easy Pay customers.

Easy Pay is now available across the entire U.S. network, with the exception of its Northern Tier business unit.

"Although we had a very strong quarter, we fully recognize the significant uncertainty ahead both in the course of the pandemic, and the global economy. We will therefore continue to be prudent and operate with a long-term mindset as we keep a clear focus on our strategy," Hannasch said. "We will always continue adapting to different consumer and customer demands, whether it's for larger basket future consumption items, different assortment or changing or different shopping experiences."

As of July 19, Laval-based Couche-Tard's network comprised 9,274 convenience stores throughout North America in 18 business units, including 14 in the U.S. covering 47 states and four in Canada covering all 10 provinces. In Europe, Couche-Tard operates a broad retail network across Scandinavia, Ireland, Poland, the Baltics and Russia through 10 business units. As of July 19, its European network comprised 2,714 stores. In addition, under licensing agreements, close to 2,350 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 15 other countries and territories.