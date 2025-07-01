Couche-Tard Wraps Up GetGo Acquisition

In celebration of the transaction's completion and the new loyalty partnership, GetGo will offer customers a free self-serve beverage and will be awarding three times the perks on every gallon of fuel purchased with a myPerks loyalty card at all GetGo locations on July 19 and 20.

"GetGo has earned a passionate following in the communities it serves thanks to an amazing team delivering a best-in-class food offer, in-store experience and loyalty program," said Alex Miller, president and CEO of Couche-Tard. "We're excited that they are now part of the Couche-Tard family, and we look forward to investing in the brand, empowering its continued success, and collaborating closely with Giant Eagle to create even more value for the customers we serve together."

Circle K is a global banner of Laval-based Couche-Tard, which operates in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,800 stores. It is No. 2 on the 2025 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.

Transaction Details

To gain U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) clearance to proceed with its acquisition of GetGo, Couche-Tard will divest 35 sites to Majors Management LLC, an FTC-approved buyer. The site package includes 34 Circle K stores and one GetGo property, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The FTC required the 35-store divestment based on charges that the deal would likely lead to higher fuel costs for consumers across Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania in markets where Couche-Tard and Giant Eagle regularly monitor each other's prices and use that information when setting their own.

Additionally, GetGo's approximately 3,500 employees and 270 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, Ohio and Indiana will make up a new, separate business unit within Couche-Tard's U.S. store network. The retailer's senior operations leaders, management and functional support staff will continue to be based at Giant Eagle's corporate campus in Cranberry Township, Pa., in a separate, dedicated space.

Advising the Sale

In addition to Giant Eagle's sale of the GetGo business to Couche-Tard, the company also recently closed on the sale of its wholesale motor fuels distribution business to Cary Oil Co. Inc. Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc. served as Giant Eagle's primary financial advisor on both transactions.

Centerview Partners LLC served as an additional financial advisor on the sale of GetGo. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as the primary legal advisor, and Troutman Pepper Locke served as local counsel on Giant Eagle's behalf.

Winthrop & Weinstine served as the primary legal advisor on the sale of the company's wholesale fuel business.

Giant Eagle's Plans

The transaction will allow Giant Eagle to focus on growing its core supermarket and pharmacy businesses to better serve customers across more than 200 locations. In the coming months, the company plans to announce a series of initiatives aimed at expanding the offerings and value it delivers across the communities it serves.

"We are excited that Couche-Tard, a leading global convenience store operator, has realized the value in GetGo and its talented team members," said Giant Eagle Board Chair Bart Friedman. "Giant Eagle has spent 20 years growing GetGo into the strong brand it is today, and we are confident that this transaction positions both companies for continued success."