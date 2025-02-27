Couche-Tard's Bid for Seven & i Holdings Takes on New Life

Seven & i confirmed the withdrawal, noting that it had learned from Ito that "they have been unable to secure the financing required to submit a definitive proposal to acquire Seven & i. As a result, there is no actionable proposal from Mr. Junro Ito and Ito-Kogyo for Seven & i to consider at this time."

The company added that it remains committed to exploring all opportunities to unlock value for shareholders and is continuing to assess a full range of strategic alternatives, including the reported $47 billion bid from Couche-Tard.

Ito and Ito-Kogyo Co. reportedly sought loans and investments from bank and investment funds to help finance the buyout. However, Itochu — reportedly a key component of financing the buyout — concluded that the return on what would have been a $6.7 billion investment was insufficient, according to the news outlet.

This could improve Couche-Tard's odds of acquiring Seven & i, as the company can now accept the takeover bid or continue to move forward as an independent company. Last October, Seven & i announced plans to split into two business: one focused on 7-Eleven, other convenience stores and gas stations; and one consisting of a collection of 31 less profitable retail operations.

Even if the company accepts Couche-Tard's offer, it would still face numerous challenges, including antitrust concerns in the United States. In its latest announcement, Seven & i stated that the special committee it set up to evaluate the offer is "engaging constructively with Alimentation Couche-Tard to determine if an actionable proposal can be achieved that addresses the serious U.S. antitrust challenges that any such transaction would face."

Irving-based 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the United States and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, it operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co., and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.