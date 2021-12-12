Create Impulse Sales with MasonWays Stair Step Merchandisers and Bases

MasonWays Stair Step Merchandisers and Display Bases are an economical solution to display seasonal products creating impulse sales at front of store or in store. Improve your bottom-line and profits with MasonWays. Impervious to the environment and chemical cleaners. 80 Base sizes to choose from and several Stair Step display options. Units require no assembly, carry a 10-year warranty and are resistant to impacts and abuse. Many options available such as colors, graphics, signage and drop shipping direct to stores. For more info please go to www.masonways.com.