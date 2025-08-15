CrossAmerica Makes 'Meaningful Progress' on Real Estate Rationalization Efforts

Divestment activity during the quarter was focused on locations in the South Central and Mountain West regions of the United States, with additional targeted divestitures in the Northeast United States.

"These transactions not only strengthen our financial position today, but they also strengthen our operating portfolio today and for the future," Nifong said. "We have a strong pipeline of asset sales for the rest of the year and expect to continue to add meaningfully to the total dollar value of sites divested by the end of the year."

For the quarter, CrossAmerica's total company-operated site count decreased by 15 sites vs. the first quarter, reflecting recent divestitures.

The partnership's commission agent site count increased modestly by two sites as the partnership continues to convert sites over to the retail class of trade.

"We will continue to look for opportunities in our portfolio to increase our retail exposure and our overall strategy with retail has not changed," Nifong added.

Retail Segment Financials

Looking at its retail segment, CrossAmerica reported gross profit decreased 1% to $76.1 million. The decline was primarily driven by a slight decrease in motor fuel gross profit.

Same-store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes, increased 4% year over year, attributable to strong performances in the beverages and food categories, Nifong reported.

Merchandise gross profit decreased slightly from 28.3% for the second quarter of 2024 to 28.2% for the second quarter of 2025. Merchandise gross profit also increased due to the transition of certain merchandise products from a commission basis to a gross profit model.

Retail fuel margin on a cents-per-gallon basis increased 1% year over year. Fuel margin was 37 cents per gallon for Q2 2025 vs. 37.7 cents per gallon for the year-ago period. Crude oil prices were less volatile during the second quarter of 2025 and as a result, retail margins were slightly lower year over year, Nifong pointed out. Same-store retail segment fuel volume declined 2% vs. Q2 2024.

Turning to operating expenses, the retail segment's operating expenses increased $2.2 million, or 5%, primarily driven by a 5% increase in the average segment site count year over year. On a same-store basis, operating expenses were up approximately 3%. Within that increase, labor expenses at the same-store company-operated locations increased 4% coming from newly opened branded food locations at existing sites.

Other Areas of Focus

CrossAmerica remains focused on allocating gross capital spending across company-operated locations. This included targeted fuel brand and forecourt refresh projects oftentimes supported by the partnership's wholesale fuel suppliers, Maura Topper, chief financial officer, reported.

The partnership is also focused on projects to increase food offerings, both proprietary and quick-service restaurants.

"Following some of these growth investments this quarter and over the past two years, we now operate 46 branded food locations within our company-operated portfolio, approximately half of which are Subway restaurants, as well as more than 100 locations with our proprietary made-to-cook food program," Topper provided. "These growth investments have and will contribute to our merchandise sales and margin results and help drive customer traffic onto our lots and into our stores, turning to our balance sheet."

Other Q2 2025 financial results reported by CrossAmerica include:

Net income was $25.2 million vs. $12.4 million for the year-ago period

Adjusted EBITDA was $37.1 million vs. $42.6 million in Q2 2024

Distributable cash flow was $22.4 million vs. $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2024

Wholesale segment gross profit decreased 12% to $24.9 million

Motor fuel gross profit declined 9%, primarily driven by a 7% decrease in wholesale volume distributed

Allentown-based CrossAmerica Partners is a wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012.

Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the U.S. It distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,000 sites. Its geographic footprint covers 34 states.