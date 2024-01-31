CSN EXCLUSIVE: GHRA Brings Kudos to You

HOUSTON — Starting a new business is always a risky venture, especially in retail. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on average about 45% of all new businesses fail within the first five years.

Though to be fair, most of those ventures don't have the support of a 2,000-member regional association to support them.

[Read more: Independent C-store Leaders Gather at Future-Focused Trade Show]

The Greater Houston Retailer Cooperative Association (GHRA) has been around for a quarter century and primarily served as an umbrella organization for smaller convenience store brands, allowing them to buy goods at bulk prices and take advantage of related continuing education. But last year the organization entered into a new specialty: direct retail.

In September, GHRA opened its first Kudos convenience store, a new-to-market brand that's focused on both serving customers in the southeast Texas region, and supporting local community nonprofits and first responders. While the move might seem surprising in the wake of so much upheaval in retail over the past few years, it's precisely because of that changing market that GHRA made its move now, according to Jeffery Reeder, the association's vice president of retail.

"[Our] volunteer board of directors, all independent owners of member convenience stores, along with staff leaders, recognized the evolving … retail landscape and consumer behaviors in recent years," he told Convenience Store News. "In response to the needs of GHRA members, [GHRA leadership] sought options to help them effectively compete with larger corporate convenience retail brands in the marketplace."

The brand was designed specifically to assist c-store operators who own only one or a few stores to easily access a licensing agreement, along with the support of GHRA's wider net of resources. The branding can be used to either convert an existing site or launch a new build, and comes with a host of wider materials, such as marketing promotions, signage and store specific planograms.

Above all, the brand is designed to be flexible.